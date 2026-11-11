Bola Ige’s democratic ideals come alive as UI Arts faculty wins oratory contest

Through eloquent speeches, historical reflections and spirited cultural performances, University of Ibadan students revisited the democratic ideals of the late Chief Bola Ige, using the power of oratory to interrogate Nigeria’s political future.

The voice of Chief Bola Ige, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated legal practitioners and political figures, may have fallen silent, but his democratic ideals found fresh expression in the voices of young Nigerians at the second edition of the Bola Ige Memorial Inter-Faculty Oratory Contest in Ibadan.

For the students who gathered at the School Hall of The Vale College, Iyaganku GRA, Ibadan, on Saturday, October 31, 2026, the contest was more than an academic competition. It was an opportunity to engage with questions of justice, political inclusion, responsible leadership and the future of democracy in Nigeria.

Organised by Educare Trust, in collaboration with The Vale College, the competition brought together five faculties of the University of Ibadan for the grand finale, held under the theme, ‘Justice, Rule of Law and the Future of Nigeria’s Democracy’.

At the end of the keenly contested exercise, the Faculty of Arts emerged champion with 500 marks out of a possible 600, defeating the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, which scored 458 marks to emerge first runner-up. The Faculty of Education came third with 437 marks, while the Faculties of Social Sciences and Pharmacy scored 432 and 428 marks respectively.

The contest challenged the finalists to examine two significant subjects: ‘From Barriers to Bridges: Re-engineering Nigeria’s Political Systems for True Inclusion and Responsible Leadership’ and ‘What were the political ideals that Chief Bola Ige stood for?’

The topics invited participants to move beyond rehearsed speeches and demonstrate their understanding of Nigeria’s political history, democratic institutions and the responsibilities of citizenship.

The choice of Bola Ige as the inspiration for the competition was particularly significant. Remembered for his contributions to Nigerian politics, constitutionalism and public service, the late politician represents a generation of public figures whose ideas about democracy and accountable leadership remain relevant to contemporary national conversations.

For Educare Trust, the memorial contest is part of a broader effort to preserve the legacies of Nigerian heroes and heroines who have served as inspiring role models for younger generations.

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Its objective is to equip university students with public-speaking skills, leadership qualities and the confidence to influence society, while encouraging them to engage critically with democratic governance.

The journey to the final began on October 24, when seven University of Ibadan faculties participated in the qualifying round at the Educare Trust Youth Centre, Ibadan. Twelve faculties had initially been invited, but only seven participated. The Faculty of Veterinary Medicine finished seventh and failed to qualify for the final.

Six faculties subsequently earned places in the grand finale, although the Faculty of Dentistry was absent on the day, leaving five faculties to compete.

Beyond the intellectual exchanges, the occasion also celebrated Nigeria’s cultural heritage. Seunara, a cultural troupe, entertained guests with songs and dance during the interval as judges collated scores from the first round of speeches.

The programme featured a welcome address by the Principal of The Vale College and a keynote address by Dr Tony Marinho, chairman and founder of Educare Trust.

Participants and supporters were also recognised for their contributions. Faculty delegates received certificates of participation, while speakers were presented with certificates acknowledging their roles. The top three faculties received certificates of achievement, trophies and book vouchers.

Each of the five speakers also received a cash prize of N10,000, courtesy of Mrs Muraina, while the Most Valuable Orator went home with N100,000.

The final-round judging panel was chaired by Mrs Shade Haastrup, with Mrs Adebisi Ogunjimi and Mrs Orukotan, Vice Principal and Head of English Department at The Vale College, as members.

The Bola Ige family was also acknowledged for its support, alongside the participating faculties, judges and volunteers.

Ultimately, the significance of the competition extended beyond the trophies and cash prizes. By placing questions of justice, inclusion and responsible leadership before university students, the organisers sought to make democratic participation an intellectual and practical concern for the next generation.

In a country where public discourse is often dominated by political divisions and questions about the credibility of democratic institutions, giving young people a platform to debate, question and articulate alternative visions may itself be an important contribution to nation-building.

At The Vale College, the legacy of Bola Ige was not merely remembered through speeches about the past; it was examined through the ideas and aspirations of those who will help shape Nigeria’s future.