Boko Haram’s attack on UN helicopter won’t go without consequences ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday night, condemned what he called “the dastardly attack on UN aid helicopter in the Northeast on Saturday by the Boko Haram terrorists.”

According to a statement Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja, the condemnation came in a reaction to the reports of the incident,

It quoted the President as saying:

“This latest cowardly attack on the UN humanitarian helicopter is yet another desperate rearguard action by the Boko Haram terrorists who have been under intense pressure from the Nigerian military.”

“Let me reassure the international community and Nigerians that this latest cowardly attack on a UN helicopter which claimed the lives of two people, including a five-year-old baby, would not go without severe consequences.”

“Boko Haram terrorists are clearly on the back foot and their increasing attacks on innocent civilians, including UN humanitarian workers, was part of their desperation to prove that they are strong in order to cover up their dwindling fortunes.”

President Buhari said: “The security of foreigners and Nigerians remain the top priority of this administration, and we shall leave no stone unturned until we eliminate these remorseless enemies of humanity.”

The statement said the President also underscored the need for all humanitarian and other aid workers in the region “to, at all times, properly coordinate movements – air or land, with the Theatre Commander and other military authorities.”

