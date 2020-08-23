Boko Haram recruiting IDPs into their fold •Borno gov cries out

BORNO State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, at the weekend, made a shocking revelation that confirmed previously held fear that the Boko Haram terrorists have penetrated many communities in the North-East.

Zulum, who was speaking with BBC Hausa Service, disclosed that the Boko Haram terrorists have penetrated the camps where the Internally Displaced Persons are being kept and are allegedly recruiting the helpless people for their sinister activities.

“Yes, it is true Boko Haram are recruiting people into their fold. And this is frightening,” he told BBC. Zulum, who expressed his fear that the situation might worsen if the government failed to act quickly as many of the IDPs might end up becoming Boko haram recruits said urgent action needed to be taken.

“My fear is about those at the IDPs camps. If they don’t go back to their villages to farm and do other things, they will end up becoming members of the Boko Haram,” he said.

According to him, “the people are tired of staying at IDPs camps because they are not getting what they want. They must go back to their villages. So that they can go to the farms, as well as continue with their livestock business.” He also spoke about the IDPs who have been successfully resettled in their villages and towns. “On the number of IDPs that have returned to their villages or towns,” he noted, “so far we have been able to return some people back to their areas. We have [resettled] those who are from kukawa and Mafa local governments”.

The Borno governor said many of the IDPs like those from Kawuri, would soon be returned to their homes. “We will return some people to Kawuri,” he said. “We are praying that the security personnel will put in more efforts in ensuring that the people of Baga and Marte are returned back to their areas.”

