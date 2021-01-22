Boko Haram now causing havoc, attacking residents in Nasarawa,  governor tells Buhari

Nasarawa State governor, Abdulahi Sule, has cried out to President Muhammadu Buhari over the havoc he said Boko Haram has continued to cause in the state.

Speaking to correspondents after a meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday, he said even though the terrorists had been dislodged from Toto in state, where they had camped, they have regrouped at the Nasarawa/Benue border from where they are now launching attacks on residents.

He said he was with the president to discuss the insecurity issue in Nasarawa along with other issues including the possible Federal Government takeover of Jitata road, which serves as an alternative route from the state to the FCT.

He said some of the Boko Haram elements active in the Nasarawa State belong to the Dar-us-Salam group that had been dislodged from Niger State, saying that upon a joint security operation, a lot of them were killed while 900 were arrested.

The governor maintained that those arrested confirmed their membership of the Boko Haram insurgency group.

Sule said Nasarawa has continued to have security challenges, noting that having briefed the president, he is confident that action will be taken to curtail the menace.

