Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists attack troops in Borno ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, on Thursday confirmed the attack of the troops’ location in Kukawa town in Borno, State by the Boko Haram/Islamic of West Africa Province Terrorists where the attack was vehemently thwarted, leading to the killing of 8 of the fighters and three gallant Soldiers.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Eneche.

Gen Eneche explained that during the incident which happened on Tuesday, “8 BHTs were neutralized and uncomfirmed number escaped with gun shots wounds”

He however lamented that during the unfortunate incident, 3 soldiers were fatally wounded and later gave up at the military medical reception station at kukawa military location while two others also sustained injuries and were currently receiving treatment at the military medical station.

The statement recalled that on 29 July 2020, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum flagged off the re-opening of Munguno-Cross Kauwa-Kukawa Road which was followed almost immediately with the resettlement of some of the displaced people from Kukawa and life was already picking up in the town.

It stated that the attack by the terrorists was therefore a deliberate attempt to reverse the milestone achievements recorded regarding IDPs in the areas of; peace building, reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement efforts by the government.

According to the statement, “the situation in Kukawa is now calm with troops in full control. The Nigerian Armed Forces wishes to assure the general public that there is no going back in its struggle to see to the rebuilding and resettlement efforts for the displaced people”, saying that the futile attempt by the terrorists to thwart it only spurred the gallant troops for more decisive action.

It advised people of Kukawa go about their normal lawful businesses without any hindrance and also enjoined them to always avail the troops and other security agencies with credible information about the terrorists and any suspicious persons accordingly.

