Boko Haram: COAS says Army committed to use of locally made combat equipment

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to using locally made combat equipment in military operations against Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East, describing the move as a homegrown solution to national security challenges.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of locally manufactured armoured vehicles held at the Theatre Command Headquarters of Operation Hadin Kai, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State, General Oluyede said the time had come for Nigeria to rely more on its own talent and industrial capacity, describing the initiative as just the beginning.

He also cautioned against continued reliance on foreign military assets.

According to him, the newly delivered armoured vehicles—produced by Vanquish Industries, a Kaduna-based firm, and dubbed Vanquishers—will enhance troop mobility across difficult terrain and improve the Army’s tactical edge in ongoing counter-insurgency operations and stabilisation efforts in the region.

“This is a clear demonstration of what Nigerians can achieve when given the right support and opportunity,” Oluyede said.

He explained that the vehicles represent a significant step toward self-reliance in defence logistics and operational capability.

The COAS urged other local manufacturers to emulate Vanquish Industries by maintaining high standards and embracing innovation in support of national security.

The Managing Director of Vanquish Industries, Mr. Zach Duwa, said the vehicles were built with military-grade materials and equipped with integrated night-vision systems, enabling effective navigation and surveillance during nighttime missions.

“These platforms are designed to enhance troop performance and survivability,” Duwa stated.

He noted that the initial batch marks the first phase of the supply contract, with more units currently in production.

He assured that all deliveries would be completed on schedule, adding that timely execution remains a hallmark of the company.

The acquisition aligns with the Federal Government’s directive for ministries, departments, and agencies to prioritise locally made goods and services in procurement processes.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE