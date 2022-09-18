Boko Haram, bandits still terrorising us in North-East —Gombe governor

THE insecurity pervading Northeastern Nigeria has continued unabated despite Federal Government’s promise to end the ugly incident.

This disclosure was made by Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, at the opening of the 7th regular meeting of the forum held on Friday at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Gombe.

Governor Yahaya has lamented that the same challenges that necessitated the formation of the North-East Governors Forum (NEGF) are still persistent today, adding that other contemporary issues of common concern also made the meeting particularly important.

According to him, these challenges include the lingering Boko Haram insurgency and the resultant humanitarian crisis and evolving security threats posed by criminal activities like banditry and kidnapping.

The challenges also include climate change disasters especially the recent floods, their debilitating effects on the livelihoods of the people and the staggering infrastructure deficit as well as the sorry state of human capital development in the sub-region.

Governor Yahaya, therefore, said that the meeting was coming at a time when the sub region and the entire country continue to grapple with multiple challenges that require urgent solutions.

He, however, said that “Notwithstanding, the formation of the NEGF has been a tremendous success. For the first time in our history, we have been able to forge a common front for our people irrespective of ethnic, religious or political considerations.”

He added that, “To borrow from Nigeria’s first national anthem: ‘though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand.’ Our strength lies in the sheer determination of each and every one of us to set aside primordial differences in order to pursue a common vision aimed at improving the lives and wellbeing of our people.”

The governor stressed that, “Over the past two years, we have developed the understanding, conviction, steadfastness, and cooperation needed to address the common problems undermining the growth and development of our sub-region.”

According to him, “We have been able to collectively engage, mobilize and sensitize stakeholders at the highest level both nationally and internationally.”

He then extended the collective appreciation of the NEGF to President Muhammadu Buhari for his untiring commitment and strong leadership towards the security and stability of the NorthEast sub-region and Nigeria at large.

“Our gratitude also goes to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the North East Development Commission, as well as various local and international development partners for their continuous support and partnership”, the governor added.

The governor also thanked the people of the six states of the North East who have shown great enthusiasm and interest in the activities of the NEGF and also for their continuous support and goodwill.

He also thanked his colleagues saying, “Your presence in today’s meeting truly symbolises the growing strength of cooperation, collaboration and cordial relationship between the governors of the six states of the sub-region.