Boko Haram attacks: Reps call for relocation of Giwa Barracks from UniMaid vicinity

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, called on the Chief of Army Staff, Gen Tukur Buratai to as a matter of urgency, commence the process of relocating Giwa Barracks from the University of Maiduguri vicinity, Maiduguri, Borno State.

The resolution was passed following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Satomi Ahmed, who observed that Giwa barracks, located in Galtimari Area of Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, was originally built as a military school for signals and communications but later converted in 1979 to serve as the office of the Brigade Commander of the 21 Armoured Brigade.

In the bid to ensure the safety of lives and property within the area, the House urged the Chief of Army Staff, to donate the facilities in the Barracks to Borno State Government for use as Training Centre for the unemployed youths and victims of Boko Haram Insurgency, after the relocation.

In his lead debate, Hon Ahmed lamented that the “barracks has been attacked several times by Boko Haram insurgents as detainees in the barracks are mostly confirmed or suspected members of Boko Haram and their families.”

According to him, “the first attack on the barracks by the insurgents was on 14 March, 2014 in a bid to free some of their members, and in the process, hundreds of people were killed within and around the barracks which included inhabitants of surrounding areas.

“The House also recalls that in 2015, the barracks was also attacked three times, in January, February and May respectively and suicide bombers had attempted to bomb the barracks on occasions, the incidents that forced residents near the barracks to relocate.

“The House is aware that the population of Galtimari ward has over the time, expanded and therefore the barracks is now surrounded by civilian settlements, which incidentally makes it prone to more attacks

“The House is concerned that the security challenges in the area make the military and its formation the first target of Boko Haram insurgents thus endangering the lives of civilians around the barracks.”

To this end, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Idris Wase who presided over the plenary session mandated the joint Committees on Defence, Army and Appropriations to ensure compliance by including provisions for the relocation of the Barracks in the 2020 budget estimates.