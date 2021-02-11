Boko Haram attack: Ndume commends Army over prompt response

Senator representing Borno South and Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, has commended the military over its prompt counter-attack which repelled the terror gang, Boko Haram in the North-East state of Borno.

The insurgents, on Wednesday, attacked the town of Askira but beat a retreat following coordinated response from the Air Force and infantry troops.

Speaking with journalists, Chairman Senate Committee on Army commended the military for its professional response as he noted that unlike the Boko Haram, the military did not suffer any casualty in Wednesday operation.

He said: “The Boko Haram insurgents attacked Askira yesterday at about 4 pm with about 11 gun trucks but the combined efforts of the Nigerian Armed Force and the Nigerian Army, they were subdued. The gun trucks were destroyed and the soldiers killed almost all the insurgents that came for the attacks.

“This was as a result of the immediate response of the Nigerian Armed Forces in Yola and Maiduguri. The combined efforts of the Nigerian Army in Chibok who are near Askira that gave them support.

“I commend the efforts of the men of the Armed Forces which has now given the people confidence that when they hear any information and contact the Army, they would come to their aid. The operation was professionally executed as there was no loss of lives or property of the indigenes except the killings of the insurgents that attacked the town.”

