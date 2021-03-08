Boko Haram: 5,000 refugees who fled Nigeria repatriated from Cameroon

Nigerian refugees who fled to Cameroon due to the Boko Haram insurgency began returning to their homeland on Monday in a voluntary repatriation process, an official said.

Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Nji, said this in Maroua, the chief town of Cameroon’s far north region just before take-off for Nigeria’s Borno State.

The first batch, consisting of 5,000 refugees who spent six years in Cameroon’s Minawao refugee camp, boarded buses as they began the journey.

“We have taken all the precautions and all the necessary measures for you to have a safe trip,” Nji said.

He said the journey was taking place in strict respect of anti-COVID 19 measures and announced that Cameroon has provided a “special relief package” for the returnees as they start their new life.

Lawan Wakilbe, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Borno State said the government is ready to receive the returnees.

“As a result of the insurgency, the bulk of the town has been destroyed but in the past year, serious rehabilitation efforts have been ongoing by the Borno State government.

“So we are now ready to receive the returnees. They are going to live in new neighbourhoods,” Wakilbe said in Maroua on the eve of departure.

More than 57,000 Nigerians, mostly from Borno, have been taking refuge in the Minawao refugee camp, located in Mokolo, the Far North region of Cameroon, according to the United Nations. (Xinhua/NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army… | Nigeria refugees repatriated from Cameroon | Nigeria refugees repatriated from Cameroon | Nigeria refugees repatriated from Cameroon | Nigeria refugees repatriated from Cameroon