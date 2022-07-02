Bogoro LGA commits over N70m to capital projects in Bauchi

In its drive to transform the area, the Bogoro local government council of Bauchi State has committed over N70 million to the execution of capital projects in all sectors.

The disclosure was made by the Executive Chairman of the Council, Hon. Iliya Habila while briefing Journalists on the journey so far in Bogoro on Friday.

Iliya Habila said that some of the capital projects have reached advanced stages of completion stressing that they are the Council’s flagship projects.

According to the Chairman, the capital projects include the construction of box culverts at Banram – Gamu road and L/Sara roads in order to minimize flooding and make the roads motorable during the rainy season.

He also said that there is ongoing grading of roads at Bogoro- Yola and L/Sara; renovations of Primary Schools at Molmol, Gizaki, Vingam, Gyaran Giji and Bazanshi.

Also ongoing is the renovation of a block of 4 offices at Bogoro Local Education Authority Secretariat as well as renovations of open market stalls at Boi and Gobbiya markets.

Iliya Habila added that there ongoing drilling of 7 new hand pump boreholes at Bogoro, Bar, Boi, Gambar, Dazara and Dutsen Lawan wards.

He further disclosed that rehabilitations of 40 hand pump boreholes across the 13 wards of the local government area are ongoing while land acquisition for cattle market at Monday market junction has been concluded.

The Council Chairman however appealed for support from the various communities for the smooth execution of the projects which he stressed are for their well-being and development.





