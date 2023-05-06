Bauchi State Government has directed for a thorough investigation into the activities of the arrested Sayawa traditional ruler recently arrested by the State Police Command.

Governor Bala Muhammad also commended the combined efforts of security agencies in the state for ensuring that peace and peaceful co-existence continue to reign across the state.

Particularly, the Governor commended the State Command of the Nigeria Police Force for arresting one Air Commodore I Komo (RTD), the self-acclaimed “Gung Zaar,” the Sayawa monarch.

The commendation was contained in a statement by Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Bauchi State Government has been drawn to the activities of some unscrupulous elements whose main objective is to disrupt the hard-earned peaceful coexistence prevailing in the state.

“Part of their stock-in-trade is to enlist unsuspecting members of the public to embark on agitations following the commendable efforts of law enforcement agencies that have arrested one Air Commodore I Komo (RTD), the self-acclaimed “Gung Zaar,” the Sayawa monarch.”

He stressed that, “Government is aware that the timely action by security authorities was aimed at calming down tension in Bogoro Local Government Area and environs where the self-acclaimed monarch has illegally appointed a local Chief for Sang Village, which resulted to the disruption of peace by burning of houses and loss of one life.

“Government observed with disdain, that, the self- acclaimed “Gung Zaar“ retired Air Commodore I. Komo, contravened Chapter 24, sections 3 and 4 of the Appointment and Deposition of Chiefs, Law of Bauchi State,” he further said.

According to the statement, “Government is very aware of its responsibility of protecting lives and properties of all citizens residing in the state as well as the maintenance of law and order.

“It therefore lauds the prompt action of law enforcement agencies on the arrest of suspects so far and directed that thorough investigation be initiated in conjunction with the office of the State Attorney General with a view to prosecute any person( s) found wanting in connection with this unfortunate incident.

“Government calls on the people of Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa Local Government Areas to distance themselves from persons and groups whose conduct and actions are capable of constituting a threat to peaceful and harmonious coexistence amongst our law-abiding citizens.”





