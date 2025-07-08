BOF-PSN flags off national campaign against substance abuse

In bid to reduce the growing menace of drug and substance abuse in Nigeria, the Board of Fellows of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (BOF-PSN) has launched a national awareness campaign to tackle the rising menace of drug and substance abuse, linking it closely with mental health advocacy.

The initiative was unveiled by the National Chairman of BOF-PSN, Uchenna Uzoma Apakama during the 7th Public Lecture of BOF-PSN held recently in Lagos, under the theme “Mental Health as a Basic Human Right: Crucial to Personal, Community, and Socio-Economic Development.”

The event brought together prominent stakeholders including NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), and Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Honourable Mudashiru Obasa, both of whom pledged support for the campaign. They emphasized the critical role of pharmacists in drug control and mental health promotion.

Apakama stressed the urgent need for awareness regarding substance abuse.

Adding that the campaign aims to reach communities nationwide, raise awareness on the dangers of substance misuse, and advocate for stronger mental health services, aligning with broader health reform efforts in Nigeria.

He said “under my leadership, BOF will work tirelessly to bring drug abuse awareness to the nooks and crannies of Nigeria, ensuring that every citizen understands the dangers and consequences of substance misuse”

In his remarks, Gen. Marwa lauded the PSN’s efforts in supporting recent reforms through the Pharmacists Council Bill Act 2023.

Also pledging support, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Mudashiru Obasa, underlined the link between mental health and drug abuse, calling for equitable access to mental healthcare.

He referenced the Lagos State Mental Health Law of 2018 and also urged pharmacists to help tackle the issue of counterfeit drugs in circulation.

In his keynote address, the Consultant Psychiatrist Dr. Gbonjubola Abiri stressed that mental health is a fundamental human right.

She explained that every individual exists on a mental health continuum and highlighted the need for societal support systems to help people thrive under life’s pressures.

Also present at the event were top pharmaceutical leaders, public health experts, and representatives from NAFDAC, PSN, and key professional bodies, all united in the call for a holistic approach to addressing drug abuse and improving access to mental healthcare.