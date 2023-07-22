The bodybuilding community mourns the loss of Justyn Vicky, a 33-year-old bodybuilder who tragically lost his life during a 400-pound squatting exercise at The Paradise Gym in Bali, Indonesia.

The accident occurred on Saturday when Vicky attempted to squat with a barbell carrying the heavy load.

According to reports from Bali Discovery, Vicky was unable to complete the lift and fell forward, resulting in the weight bar snapping his neck and head forward.

The force of the impact broke Vicky’s neck and compressed the nerves connected to his heart and respiratory systems.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention, but sadly, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

The Paradise Gym, where Vicky was a regular member, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to honour the late bodybuilder.

In their tribute, the gym described him as a “beacon of inspiration” with “infectious energy” that cannot be replaced.

The bodybuilding community, both locally and globally, has been deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a fellow athlete.

