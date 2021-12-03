Body of Nigerian woman who died in Cote D’Ivoire prison arrives country today

By Tribune Online
woman who died in Cote D'Ivoire, Itunu Babalola
Itunu Babalola

The body of a Nigerian woman who died in a Cote D’Ivoire prison, Ms Itunnu Babalola a.k.a Becky Paul, arrives Nigeria on Friday night.

Itunu’s remain will arrive Muritala Muhammed International Airport Lagos on Friday at 11pm via Air Côte D’Ivoire.

Top senior officials from both Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) will be on hand to receive the corpse.

According to family sources, Itunnu remains will be interred in Sango cemetery , Ibadan on Saturday December 4, from 9am.

Recall that Babalola was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison which was later reduced to 10 years.

She ran into trouble after she reported to the police that her house in Bondoukou, Cote d’Ivoire, had been burgled.

She was charged to court and the prosecutor in collaboration with the police allegedly compromised the case and accused her of human trafficking.

