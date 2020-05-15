Body of missing 7-yr-old found in co-tenant’s vehicle in Ekiti

A seven-year-old girl, Olagoke Morire, who was declared missing on Thursday in Ado Ekiti, was found dead inside a co-tenant’s vehicle.

The mother of the deceased, Kehinde Ajayi, while narrating her ordeal on Friday, said the deceased was discovered to be missing at about 1:15 pm on Thursday after she was said to have gone in search of her missing money.

Ajayi said she and the deceased’s twin brother, as well as neighbours, raised the alarm and a search was launched around the compound.

Her body was discovered at about 8 pm inside a co-tenant’s vehicle that was parked in the compound.

”When we woke up in the morning I took care of my children as usual.

”They are twins. I gave them money to buy biscuits and left them in the house with my cousin.

”It was after this that I received a distress call from one of my neighbours around 3 pm that Morire was missing and that they have searched everywhere but could not find her.

”I quickly left what I was doing and rushed home. We searched everywhere for her, yet we didn’t find her.

”We then reported the incident to Ologede Police Division and we were told to wait for 24 hours before they could take any action.

”It was later around 8 pm, same Thursday, that someone discovered her corpse inside a vehicle parked in our compound with her body peeled off,” she said.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Abutu Sunday, described the incident as unfortunate.

He said there was a report of the missing girl at the police division in Ologede.

”All efforts to recover the little girl turned out unsuccessful until 8 pm.

”She was found lifeless in one of the cars parked within their compound,” he said.

Abutu said the corpse of the girl had already been evacuated and deposited at the morgue of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital in Ado-Ekiti.

He said an autopsy would be conducted to unravel the actual cause of death.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE