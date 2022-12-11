Body of lady reportedly raped to death found in Jos

Metro
By Isaac Shobayo, Jos
There was pandemonium in Jos North local government area of Plateau State on Sunday as the body of a lady suspected to have been raped to death was found close to a filling station at Farin-Gada, part of the council area.

An eyewitness told the Nigerian Tribune that the discovery of the body caused tension within the area as residents and students staged a protest against the barbaric act but they were resisted by the security agents who arrived at the scene before it got out of hand.

Hoodlums took advantage of the protest to attack innocent traders at the tomato market at Farin Gada before security intervention.

The eyewitness disclosed that the lady, identified as Ruth, was found half-naked with her underwear hanging on her legs, a discovery which made them believe she had been raped.

“The lady’s underwear was hanging on her legs, an indication that she was raped. Her legs were dusty; this depicted that there was a struggle or, probably, she was raped somewhere and her corpse dumped there. She was also stabbed.

“It was discovered that she lived at Zaruma in Farin-Gada and recently got a job in Rayfield K. She was said to have closed from work on Saturday evening at 8pm,” the source said.

Another account has it that the victim had a disagreement with her boyfriend, a member of a cult who killed her and dumped the corpse.

However, the spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident, said the police have commenced an investigation into the matter.

 

Comments

