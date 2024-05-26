The body of an unidentified 11-year-old female worshipper has been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed mosque in the Mushin area of Lagos State.

The mosque, situated at Yuduff Street, Papa Ajao Mushin had around 2′ clock on Sunday after caved in, while worshippers were observing one of the afternoon prayers.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the recovery of the body to the Nigerian Tribune.

Many of the worshippers were injured in the collapsed mosque, while others were trapped.

Emergency responders are still battling to rescue other trapped worshippers of the collapsed building.

