The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is undertaking a major overhaul of its Unified Customs Management System, popularly known as B’Odogwu, in a renewed effort to eliminate operational bottlenecks, accelerate cargo clearance, strengthen revenue collection and reduce the cost of doing business at Nigerian ports.

The initiative reflects growing recognition that technology-driven customs administration is critical to improving Nigeria’s trade competitiveness, particularly as importers, exporters, freight forwarders and other maritime operators continue to grapple with cargo clearance delays, administrative bottlenecks, cargo diversion and the high cost of port operations.

Although B’Odogwu has recorded progress in automating customs procedures and strengthening revenue administration, emerging operational challenges have underscored the need for a comprehensive review of the platform to ensure that it delivers its full potential.

The urgency of the reform was reinforced at a three-day review workshop held in Lisbon, Portugal, from November 9 to 11, where the NCS management and officers, Trade Modernisation Project Limited (TMPL) and CB-XP representatives assessed the platform’s performance and identified critical areas requiring technical, administrative and operational improvements.

The review examined the system from managerial, information and communication technology (ICT) and business-process perspectives, with particular attention to cargo clearance, tracking, bond management, transit operations, export processing and revenue assurance.

Switch to digital customs administration

B’Odogwu was introduced as part of the NCS modernisation agenda following persistent operational disruptions and downtime associated with the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS II), which had affected cargo clearance and trade processes.

Launched by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, in October 2024, the platform commenced with a pilot programme at the Port and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Area Command in Lagos before its nationwide rollout in 2025.

Developed in collaboration with Trade Modernisation Project Limited, B’Odogwu was designed to transform customs administration through a unified digital platform that integrates declaration processing, risk management, duty assessment, revenue collection and cargo tracking.

It also supports electronic processing of Form M, Pre-Arrival Assessment Reports (PAAR), e-manifests, import and export documentation and electronic payments.

The integration of 25 banks into the platform was another significant step towards addressing payment-related bottlenecks and improving the efficiency of financial transactions associated with cargo clearance.

Available records show that the Nigeria Customs Service generated N4.30 trillion in revenue between January and June 2026, representing 36.4 percent of its N11.074 trillion annual target.

It’s board says improved revenue collection is supported by the B’Odogwu digital system, expanded audits, geospatial technology, joint border patrols and engagement with the trading community.

By replacing fragmented manual procedures with a more integrated electronic system, B’Odogwu is expected to reduce human interference, promote transparency, minimise processing errors and provide a more predictable framework for customs operations.

For businesses, these improvements could translate into shorter cargo dwell times, lower demurrage and storage charges, improved supply-chain efficiency and greater certainty in international trade transactions.

For the government, the platform offers opportunities to minimise revenue leakages, improve compliance, strengthen risk management and enhance the capacity of Customs to monitor trade transactions more effectively.

However, achieving these benefits requires more than introducing digital technology. The system must be reliable, accessible, properly integrated and supported by efficient operational procedures.

Operational weaknesses exposed

The Lisbon review identified several weaknesses that could undermine the effectiveness of B’Odogwu if not urgently addressed.

A major concern was the need to harmonise customs procedure code nomenclature to ensure consistency, efficiency and accountability across operational commands.

Differences and inconsistencies in the application of procedures can create confusion, delay transactions and make it difficult to maintain uniform standards in customs administration.

The review also identified the need to strengthen Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for bond management, transfer and export commands in line with the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

These areas are particularly important because weaknesses in the monitoring of bonded and transit cargo can create opportunities for diversion, revenue losses and non-compliance with customs regulations.

Consequently, participants examined proposals for individual container tracking under relevant transit declarations, improved bond registration and validation, and tighter controls over bonded cargo movements.

Another critical weakness concerns the Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS), which requires upgrading and deeper integration with B’Odogwu.

The review considered plans to replace 200 obsolete electronic seals with 2,000 newly procured units, a development expected to strengthen the monitoring of cargo movements and improve the ability of Customs to detect irregularities along transit routes.

However, procuring additional electronic seals alone will not guarantee effective cargo monitoring. Their operational value will depend on reliable connectivity, proper integration with the customs platform, effective deployment and prompt responses by officers to alerts generated by the system.

The workshop also highlighted weaknesses in the automation and monitoring of customs procedure code approvals, as well as the need to improve the processing of import, export, re-importation and transit declarations.

Delays in these processes can increase cargo dwell time, expose businesses to additional charges and undermine the competitiveness of Nigerian imports and exports.

Inter-agency integration and information management

Another important challenge is the need to strengthen B’Odogwu’s capacity to exchange information with other government agencies involved in international trade.

The proposed integration with the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), alongside improvements to the Transfer Processing System, represents an important step towards addressing fragmented regulatory processes.

Importers and exporters frequently interact with multiple government institutions before completing their transactions. Where these agencies operate separate systems that cannot efficiently exchange information, businesses are often subjected to repetitive documentation, multiple verification processes and avoidable delays.

A more integrated platform would facilitate information sharing, improve regulatory coordination and reduce duplication of procedures.

The review also identified the need to improve the platform’s reporting and information retrieval capabilities.

Proposed interventions include upgrading the reporting dashboard, introducing more effective search filters, improving Harmonised System (HS) Code search functionality and providing easier access to previously processed declarations.

These improvements would enable officers to retrieve transaction records more efficiently, monitor declarations, identify irregularities and make decisions based on readily available operational information.

Participants also examined the integration of Time Release Study (TRS) requirements into B’Odogwu.

The TRS is an important instrument for measuring the time required to move cargo through customs and other border clearance procedures. Its integration would enable the NCS to identify specific sources of delays, measure the performance of clearance processes and introduce targeted interventions.

Improved alerts and notifications were equally considered necessary to guide users, flag irregularities and minimise processing errors.

Capacity development and project governance

Beyond technological improvements, the review recognised that the effectiveness of B’Odogwu depends substantially on the capacity of officers and other stakeholders operating the system.

A sophisticated digital platform cannot deliver optimal results if its users lack the technical knowledge and practical skills required to navigate its processes.

Accordingly, participants examined training requirements and the need to identify operational difficulties through practical exercises and problem-solving sessions.

This approach is important because software improvements must reflect the actual challenges encountered by officers and traders rather than being developed solely from the perspective of technology providers.

The workshop also emphasised the need for stronger project governance to prevent uncoordinated modifications that could disrupt system operations.

Participants agreed that all requests for system modifications must undergo review and approval by the Officer in Charge of the Project Management Office before deployment.

This approval mechanism is expected to promote accountability, ensure that proposed changes are properly evaluated and reduce the risk of operational disruptions arising from unauthorised or poorly coordinated adjustments.

The project’s communication strategy was also identified as requiring improvement to ensure that stakeholders are adequately informed about system changes, operational requirements and new procedures.

The road ahead

The Chairman of TMPL, Saleh Ahmadu, represented by the Managing Director, Jummai Umar-Ajijola, acknowledged the collaboration between the NCS and its technology partners, describing the progress recorded under B’Odogwu as significant.

She said improvements introduced so far had contributed to increased revenue and strengthened the revenue ecosystem, while noting that the platform had attracted the interest of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

According to her, the immediate priority is to consolidate the achievements recorded during the first three years of implementation and establish a clear roadmap for the next phase.

The Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of ICT Modernisation, Oluyomi Adebakin, at the opening ceremony, commended the Comptroller-General, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for his commitment to innovation and capacity development.

Similarly, the Deputy Comptroller of Customs in charge of Finance, Administration and Technical Services (FATS), Kikelomo Adeola, emphasised the importance of implementing the resolutions reached at the workshop.

For B’Odogwu to become a truly transformative customs management platform, however, the implementation of the recommendations must go beyond technical adjustments.

First, the NCS must establish measurable performance targets covering system availability, declaration processing time, cargo clearance, revenue collection and the resolution of operational complaints. Regular performance assessments will help determine whether the platform is delivering tangible improvements.

Second, the Service must prioritise system stability, cybersecurity, reliable connectivity and adequate technical support to minimise downtime and ensure uninterrupted operations across all commands.

Third, the integration of electronic cargo tracking, bond management and transit monitoring must be completed and supported by effective enforcement mechanisms to prevent cargo diversion and revenue leakages.

Fourth, interoperability with relevant government agencies must be strengthened to eliminate duplicated documentation and create a more seamless trade environment.

Equally important is continuous training for Customs officers, freight forwarders, importers and other users. A transparent and accessible complaint-resolution mechanism should also be established to enable stakeholders report technical difficulties and receive timely assistance.

The NCS must also maintain regular consultations with the private sector to ensure that system upgrades address the practical needs of businesses and do not introduce unnecessary administrative burdens.

Ultimately, the success of B’Odogwu should not be measured primarily by the number of transactions processed electronically or the revenue generated. Its real value should be reflected in faster cargo clearance, lower transaction costs, reduced human interference, improved compliance, greater transparency and increased competitiveness of Nigerian businesses.

As Nigeria seeks to expand its participation in regional and global trade under the AfCFTA framework, an efficient customs management system is indispensable.

The Lisbon review has provided an opportunity to confront the operational weaknesses of B’Odogwu and establish priorities for its next phase.

The challenge now is translating the resolutions into measurable reforms. If the identified gaps are addressed through sustained investment, effective governance, institutional coordination and continuous engagement with stakeholders, B’Odogwu could become a major instrument for modernising Nigeria’s customs administration, strengthening government revenue and positioning the country’s ports as more competitive gateways for international trade.