The Bodija Estate Residents Association (BERA) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu, to release the outstanding N20 billion from the reported N50 billion Federal Government intervention fund for victims of the January 16, 2024 explosion in Old Bodija, Ibadan.

The association also urged the president to consider direct payments to verified victims if administrative bottlenecks delayed the disbursement of the funds through the Oyo State Government.

BERA made the appeal in a statement, following a letter it sent to the President on November 16, 2026.

The association said many victims were still struggling with the cost of rebuilding their homes, medical expenses and other challenges nearly three years after the explosion, which claimed lives, injured residents and destroyed properties.

BERA acknowledged the N4.5 billion relief intervention announced by the Oyo State government in May 2025 but said the building assistance component of about N3.735 billion for 318 beneficiaries covered only 35 percent of its estimated N10.67 billion building-related claims.

It identified outstanding needs in building repairs, medical and trauma care, support for vulnerable households, disputed claims and properties excluded from the initial 500-metre assessment zone.

BERA President, Pastor Muyiwa Bamgbose, said the prolonged hardship had left many affected families without adequate assistance.

He added, “We respectfully appeal to you to ensure that the outstanding N20 billion is released without further delay and that the intended beneficiaries receive the assistance they desperately need.”

The association also expressed concern over conflicting statements by the Oyo State government on the N30 billion earlier released from the reported intervention package.

It said the state government announced on January 1, 2026, that the money remained unspent as of December 31, 2025, while Governor Seyi Makinde reportedly said on November 13, 2026, that it had been spent.

Describing the matter as humanitarian rather than political, BERA said victims should not bear the consequences of administrative delays or disagreements over the funds.

“The victims must not become casualties of administrative delays or disagreements over the disbursement of relief funds,” the association said.

It offered to provide the National Emergency Management Agency and other authorised officials with its claimant register, damage assessments, repair estimates and records of omitted or disputed claims to facilitate verification and prevent duplication.

BERA also requested that the Presidency designate a coordinating authority and provide a verification and payment timetable within 14 days.

“Where the existing payment arrangements cannot deliver timely relief, we ask that an alternative, transparent mechanism be considered,” Bamgbose said.