Bodies of suspected migrants found in Malawi forest

Malawian police are investigating the deaths of 10 people thought to be migrants following the discovery of their bodies in a forest reserve in the northern district of Mzimba. (BBC)

A police spokesman said the discovery was made on Wednesday morning and that it was likely more bodies would be found.

The police believe the bodies are “most likely Ethiopians or Somalis”, the spokesperson said.

Migrants are often detained in various parts of the country.

Some have been taken to court and deported upon being found guilty of illegally entering Malawi.

Officials say most migrants caught in Malawi use the country as a transit point with their final destinations mostly being South Africa, Europe or the US.

