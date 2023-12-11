Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, raised the alarm on Monday over a plan to field another northern candidate for the presidential election under the platform of the party come 2027, warning that such a move would make the party a garbage heap of history.

Chief George, who is also the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, gave the warning during a press conference that took place at his Ikoyi, Lagos, office and was attended by elders, leaders, and other party chieftains, urging the real elders in the PDP to stand up and speak the truth to power in the PDP.

This was just as he quickly recalled that leading up to the February 25 and March 18, 2023, general elections, some forces in the party ignored the warnings, which eventually led to the PDP losing the last presidential poll.

George noted that as one of the leaders of the party and founding fathers, he had a huge responsibility to raise the alarm right now and voice out the truth to avoid the PDP going into the dustbin of history in 2027, stressing that his warning should not be seen as anti-party posturing.

“As a life member of the Board of Trustees (BoT), the Upper Chamber, and the conscience of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), I am raising the alarm today that our party is at the precipice of a looming crisis if pending critical party issues are not urgently addressed.

“I want to sound a note of warning to some gladiators in our great party, the PDP. If care is not taken, the party may become a ‘garbage heap of history’ in 2027.

“Dustbin of history is a phrase or coinage used to describe an entity, group, organisation, or individual that once flourished. At the apex of the existence of such an entity, it was the alpha and omega, the controllers of its surroundings.

“But it came crashing down due to a lot of factors, some of which are avoidable. Such a huge downfall can also be described as an ‘ash heap of history’, a ‘garbage heap of history’, and a ‘landfill of history’.By then, our party will be referred to in the past tense. God forbid this should happen to the PDP. So, this is the time for all members of the PDP to be concerned about the future of our great party.

“Obviously, party unity and inclusiveness among all members are ingredients in a viable strategy for our future electoral victories. Some might say 2027 is still far away, but realistically, it is not. In a few weeks, we will be entering 2024, and by 2026, politics will start for the 2027 elections.

“We should not also forget that we have off-cycle elections in Ondo and Edo states. So, while I reiterate my solidarity with the tenets of our party constitution, I cannot remain passive when the collective unity of this party is fragmented. How we collectively address the issues at stake will be a major determinant of the fate of this party in the months and years to come.

“It is our determination to ensure that the PDP returns to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on May 29, 2027.

But we can only go back to Aso Rock if we are united, not divided.

So, I don’t really understand the rhetoric in some quarters these days that a member of the party from the North is strategizing or plotting to return as the presidential candidate of our party in 2027,” he stated.

Speaking further, Chief George pointedly declared that a Northerner cannot be the presidential candidate of the PDP in 2027, saying that the earlier some members pushing this agenda knew this truth, “the better for our collective sanity.”

While giving his stand on the matter, George said he had nothing against Northerners, noting that his best friend, as a matter of fact, “is from the North, but PDP members must understand this reality before it is too late that a PDP member from the southern part of the country must be our candidate, and we must all support him to defeat the APC candidate in the 2027 elections.”

“A Northerner cannot be the presidential candidate of our party in 2027, pure and simple. The earlier some members pushing this agenda know this truth, the better for our collective sanity. I have nothing against Northerners.

In fact, my best friend is from the north, but PDP members must understand this reality before it is too late. A PDP member from the southern part of the country must be our candidate, and we must all support him to defeat the APC candidate in the 2027 elections.

“Until 2031, nobody should think of contesting for the presidential ticket of our party from the North. The real elders in our party should stand up and say the truth. The truth may be bitter, but it must be said without any emotion, or else the founding fathers of our party, some of whom have exited this world, will not forgive us,” he said.

“Since 2015, we have seen how the APC-led presidency has continued to destroy the economy, burning the bridge that binds us together.

Nigerians are waiting for us in the next general elections, but to think of a Northerner as our saviour in 2027 is a joke taken too far.

“I still don’t believe the story, but, according to a popular saying, there is no smoke without fire. If it is true, the outcome will be calamitous. This is a ‘clear and present danger’ that may, eternally, work against our party. The moment you remove justice, fairness, and equity from any system, organisation, or group, failure is knocking at the door.

“I cried loudly before the last general elections that we cannot shut out the South from our strategy and hope to win. Two Northerners emerged as our presidential candidate and national chairman. We all saw the outcome.

I can boldly say that those who supported that idea allowed Tinubu to become president today, and a repeat of that fiasco will lead to the end of the PDP in 2027.

“I want to alert Nigerians that the primitive agenda that led to the PDP losing the February 25, 2023, presidential election is rearing its ugly head again.

I want Nigerians and PDP members to know that Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George, one of the founding fathers, is not anti-party and will never do or say anything against the interests of this party, but I abhor and hate injustice at any level.

“I am a tireless defender of democracy; I have always fought for equity and justice for all concerning the constitution of this nation and our party. I have never left the party, no matter what situation besets me. How we collectively address the issues at stake will be a major determinant of the fate of this party in 2027.

“I have no iota of tribalism in my blood. I stand to fight for inclusiveness for all Nigerians in the political process of this country and especially in this party, where some of us have suffered great injustice in the fight for equity and justice for all.

“As leaders of the party, we must not pander towards ethnic affiliation because the PDP is the only true national party. The APC is just a mere collection of strange bedfellows.

Members of this great party must be ready to seize this opportunity to move this country forward.

We should not allow any sentiment—ethnic or religious—to divide us,” he added.

