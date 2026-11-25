The former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has urged former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to abandon his 2027 presidential ambition and wait until 2031, insisting that it is the turn of the South to produce Nigeria’s president.

George, who made the appeal in a statement marking his 81st birthday, also raised concerns over what he described as growing political impunity, alleged persecution of opposition figures, judicial inconsistencies and increasing threats to democratic governance in the country.

The elder statesman, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday, November 21, said Nigeria’s democracy was under threat from political leaders who placed personal ambitions above national interest.

He argued that the power-sharing arrangement adopted by the country’s political leaders at the beginning of the current democratic dispensation was designed to promote equity, justice and national unity by ensuring that key political positions rotated among the six geopolitical zones.

According to him, the arrangement, which provided for an eight-year power rotation between the North and South, was instrumental in maintaining political balance in the country.

George recalled that former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a southerner, handed over to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua from the North in 2007, while the latter’s death led to the emergence of his then Vice-President, Goodluck Jonathan, as president.

He said power subsequently returned to the North with the election of former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 before President Bola Tinubu emerged in 2023.

Describing Atiku’s repeated attempts to become president as contrary to the spirit of the arrangement, George said the former vice-president should allow the South to complete its eight-year tenure before seeking the office again.

He said, “It would have been an aberration if a southerner insisted on succeeding former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2007. Later, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar disrupted this trajectory when he insisted on succeeding President Buhari, a fellow northerner, in 2023.

“And now he is back, still seeking to be president when the South has not yet completed eight years. I am still against his presidential ambition.

“You know, he is the only Northerner contesting for the presidency in 2027 when he knows the turn of the South is from 2023 to 2031.

“Is Atiku the only Northerner in Nigeria? Why is he contesting for this office every four years? Why is he inordinately ambitious? He is 80 years old already. I want to advise him to forget his presidential ambition next year. He should return in 2031 when the seat returns to the North.”

George also criticised what he described as growing disregard for the rule of law, drawing comparisons between Nigeria’s democratic institutions and those of the United States.

Referring to the principles of the Magna Carta of 1215, he maintained that no authority should be above the law, adding that democratic institutions must remain stronger than the individuals occupying political offices.

He said the outcome of recent elections in the United States demonstrated that political power ultimately belonged to the people and that even the president could not override the will of the electorate.

The former military officer lamented that Nigeria was witnessing a different situation, where political leaders allegedly deployed ethnic and religious sentiments to divide citizens and advance personal interests.

He also expressed concern over conflicting court judgments on political disputes ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that the situation could create uncertainty over the candidates eligible to participate in the polls.

George questioned the credibility of the judiciary, saying conflicting decisions from courts of coordinate jurisdiction could undermine public confidence in the judicial system and threaten the peaceful conduct of the elections.

He asked whether the judiciary was still the last hope of the common man, warning that unresolved political disputes could trigger disturbances before or after the elections.

On the treatment of opposition figures, George appealed to judicial authorities to reconsider the bail conditions imposed on the former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who he said had been in detention for months over multiple charges.

Although he acknowledged that El-Rufai had his faults, the PDP chieftain described him as a fellow Nigerian and called for the fair application of the law, irrespective of political affiliations.

He expressed concern that the former governor’s detention and the conditions attached to his bail could be perceived as political persecution rather than prosecution.

George, who alleged that El-Rufai was being targeted over his criticism of the Tinubu administration, urged the judiciary to grant him bail on less stringent conditions to enable him to defend himself from outside detention.

“I want to plead with the judicial authorities to look into the El-Rufai issue. He should be allowed to go home and come to the court from there because two wrongs will never make a right,” he said.

The PDP chieftain also condemned alleged attempts to weaken opposition parties through inducement, political manipulation and the defection of their members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He particularly criticised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over his alleged involvement in the crisis rocking the PDP.

George questioned Wike’s political allegiance, recalling that the minister had previously described the APC as a cancer before becoming an ally of the ruling party.

He also faulted Wike over reports that he promised to give N10 million to each ward chairman who delivered his ward to President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

George questioned the source of the money, describing the reported promise as an example of financial recklessness at a time when many Nigerians were struggling with the rising cost of living.

He accused the minister of working to undermine the PDP, insisting that the party remained firmly rooted across the country’s political structures despite its internal disagreements.

On electoral violence, George raised the alarm over alleged attacks on opposition gatherings and rallies in some states, urging President Tinubu to call his supporters and those of other political parties to order.

He also called on the National Peace Committee, led by the former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, to intensify efforts to address incidents of political violence ahead of the elections.

According to him, the right of opposition parties to organise, campaign and contest elections is fundamental to democracy and should not be compromised by those in power.

“Who says another party, with better ideas, cannot take over governance legitimately in 2027?” he queried.

However, George expressed support for the proposed establishment of state police, congratulating the current administration on the progress made towards the creation of the security structure.

Reflecting on his 81 years, George expressed gratitude to God for preserving his life and giving him the opportunity to serve Nigeria in military and political capacities.

He said his experiences as a military officer, former PDP National Vice Chairman (South-West), Deputy National Chairman and Director-General of a presidential campaign had strengthened his resolve to speak against injustice and political impunity.

He called on Nigerians, irrespective of their political affiliations, ethnic backgrounds and religious beliefs, to work towards building a united and prosperous country.

“We may belong to various parties but we have only one country: Nigeria,” he said.

George added that Nigeria must move beyond being a mere geographical expression to becoming a united nation founded on justice, equity, accountability and respect for democratic institutions.