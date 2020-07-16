Bode George tasks PDP South-West Caretaker Committee on unity, justice

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has charged the newly appointed South-West Caretaker Committee of the party to be a neutral arbiter and an impartial role model who must be seen to be guided by fairness, truth and sincerity, with balanced justice and firm honesty.

George gave this charge on Thursday while playing host to the Caretaker Committee led by Hon Dayo Ogungbemi at his Ikoyi, Lagos office, even he congratulated the committee members on their appointments and opportunity were given to them by the leaders and elders of the party to midwife a new South-West Zonal Executive Committee.

The PDP chieftain, while urging them to rectify the wrongs, heal the wounds and bring peace and amity to the party in the zone, said serving in such critical role had apparently made them earned the trust of all the leaders and elders of the fold, declaring the challenges before them as great and quite serious.

“To serve in this very crucial role, you have apparently earned the trust of all our leaders and elders. The challenge given to you is of great responsibility and seriousness,” he said.

Chief George also used the occasion to appreciate what he called the selfless leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, saying he had demonstrated tremendous humility, matured leadership and genuine resolve to bring peace to the party, calling for support for him.

“He has demonstrated tremendous humility, matured leadership and genuine resolve to bring peace to our party.”

“Let us all support and strengthen Governor Makinde by our collective insistence on ensuring that truth, equity, fairness, justice, tolerance and goodwill prevail in all our undertakings,” George said.

The committee chairman, Hon Ogungbemi, in his response, said the visit was to seek George’s guidance and support in the task placed on their hands.

He commended the leadership spirit of George, saying he remained a strong pillar of the party not only in the South- West but in the country as a whole.

Ogungbemi pleaded with him to continually remember them in his prayers, while he also pledged that the committee would be willing to draw from his vast experience in order to succeed in the task ahead.

Other members of the committee that came for the visit include Engineer Akinseye and Chief Taiwo Abiodun.

Lagos PDP leaders, who were in attendance, include a member of BoT, Prince Akintoye; Chief Mrs Onikepo Oshodi, Chief Mrs Aduke Maina, Otunba Okanlawon, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele and Hon Tanwa Olusi.

Others are; Hon Rahmon Owokoniran, Hon Willy Akinlude, Barrister Akinsanya, Barrister Onile Ere, Dr Adegbola Dominic, Elder Agbaje John, Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu, Hon Deji Wellington, Prince Muiz Dosunmu, among others.

