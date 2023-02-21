Sandra Nwaokolo

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reportedly settled its internal dispute, as the party’s Deputy National Chairman for the South-West, Olabode George, and the PDP’s governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, have reconciled and presented a united front.

The two had been at odds over some unresolved issues that emerged after the PDP primary, but they have since resolved their differences in a peace meeting held on Monday.

The reconciliation comes just ahead of the upcoming presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

Confirming the resolution of the conflict, Gbenga Ogunleye, the Head of Media and Communications for the JANDOR4GOVERNOR Campaign Organisation, issued a statement affirming that George and Adediran had mended fences.

According to Ogunleye, the elder statesman described himself as a committed member of the party, and he attributed the rift between himself and Adediran to personal differences.

However, he expressed his confidence in Adediran’s ability to lead the party’s “rescue mission of the state from the grip of the marauders.”

Quoting George, Ogunleye reported that the veteran politician said: “The misgovernance and mismanagement of the resources of Lagos by the ruling APC over the years will be over in a matter of days as Lagosians will vote en-mass for Jandor.”

Ogunleye also noted that George had urged all PDP members to come together and work tirelessly to ensure that the party prevails in their respective local government areas.

The reconciliation between George and Adediran signals a positive development for the Lagos State PDP, which had been beset by internal divisions.

The party will hope that this newfound unity will help them to mount a stronger challenge against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming elections.





