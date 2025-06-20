Bode Amoo: ‘Epitome of discipline’, Ajadi eulogises family’s patriarch

As part of his resolve to return to his ancestral home, South-West chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, on Thursday visited the patriarch of his family lineage, Chief Bode Amoo at his Ibadan residence.

Chief Amoo is the elder brother to Ambassador Ajadi’s father, the late Ajadi SOLA-WEST of Ibadan, a highlife musician

Amoo who has long held the torch of Family’s integrity, discipline, and purposeful leadership while receiving Ambassador Ajadi shared personal anecdotes from his leadership journey, emphasising that he never sought power for selfish gain.

“The day I agreed to become the president of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, (CCII) I was elected unopposed. I told them someone else should be given the opportunity, but they insisted they all wanted me”, he recalled with nostalgia.

He said he is pleased to receive Ajadi, saying Ajadi ‘s character aligns with the legacy of integrity that defines their lineage.

“A good name is better than gold and silver, and that has always been my legacy. I’m happy that you’re upholding that,” he added.

He later prayed for Ajadi calling on the Almighty God to grant him his heart’s desire and peace in Ibadan, Oyo State, and the entire Nigeria.

He said he expressed satisfaction upon hearing positive reports about Ajadi. “Ajadi, continue in what you are known for—a politician with the fear of God and reliable promises”, Chief Amoo said.

The meeting became a convergence of history, vision, and counsel, as Chief Amoo offered fatherly advice and political blessings to Ajadi.

As the elder brother to the late Ajadi, Chief Bode Amoo played a foundational role in shaping the values and future of the next generation including his nephew, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, who has since embodies the family’s enduring legacy of integrity and service to humanity.

Ajadi, while speaking expressed gratitude to the Patriarch of his family for the warm reception and words of wisdom, pledging to live up to the expectations placed upon him.

“Chief Bode Amoo is not just a family head; he is a symbol of discipline, entrepreneurship, and public service. To receive his blessing and advice is a great honour,” Ajadi said.

Known for his grassroots engagement and youth development advocacy, Ajadi is increasingly seen as a rising political figure in South West Nigeria.

He has maintained a reputation for transparency, philanthropy, and a pro-people ideology through his initiatives in both the private and political sectors.

Prominent individuals who accompanied Ajadi included Comrade Kilamuwaye Badmus Bako, the NNPP South West Public Relations Officer, and Hon. Kehinde Teluwo, the party’s 2023 Ogun Central Senatorial candidate.

Recall that last Tuesday, Ajadi paid a courtesy call on the popular Ibadan based grassroot politician and mobiliser, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan at his Idi- Ape Ibadan residence.

During the visit, Alhaji Olopoeyan admonished Ajadi to move his politics from Ogun to Oyo State, saying the state is yearning for his philanthropy and developmental goals.

Political observers believe Ajadi is probably seeking consultation on the need to move to Ibadan his father land to reciprocate the development he has brought to his maternal State, Ogun.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

