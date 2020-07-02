Bode Akindele’s death a rude shock, says chief Olabode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, has described the death of a business magnate, Chief Bode Akindele, as a rude shock, saying that with his exit, though at an advanced age of 88, the Yorubaland, Nigeria and the world at large had lost a patriot and a truly good man.

George said this on Thursday in a signed statement, titled: “Chief Bode Akindele: A Passage,”

copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune, even as he described the late Parakoyi of Ibadanland as humane, caring, selfless, urbane, and ultimately committed to the good cause.

According to Chief George, who is also the Atona Odua of Yorubaland, the late Akindele, cared about everyone and gave all he had without unnecessary publicity, describing the late founder of Madondola Group of Companies as a giant man in the world of philanthropy and in the business arena.

“I was grieved and discomforted on hearing about the transition of a Yoruba Elder and Nigerian patriot, Chief Bode Akindele.

“It was a rude shock to me. His passage through at an advanced age of 88 still saddens, troubles and disturbs the soul. For he was a good man in all spheres of human characterization.

“He was humane, caring, selfless, urbane, ultimately committed to the good cause. He cared about everyone. He gave all he had without unnecessary publicity.

He was a giant man in the world of philanthropy and in the business arena,” George stated.

The PDP chieftain said the late Chief Akindele was master at turning little things into a large, enviable enterprise, recalling that his Madondola Group of Companies “started from the humble beginning when he purchased a sewing machine in 1952, made a profit and turned it over and inevitably spawned global entrepreneurial concerns that spanned the fields of aviation, construction, properties, manufacturing and variegated industrial projects that made him a superlative billionaire.”

“But he was always a very decent, reserved, generous and humble soul. The Parakoyi of Ibadanland was a contented man with a firm dedication to humanity and his God,” he affirmed.

Chief George, while saying that the Yorubaland, the country and the world at large had lost a great man, a patriot, a truly good man, prayed that the soul of the deceased business magnate and philanthropist “find peace and eternal solace in the bosom of the good Lord.”

