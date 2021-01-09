Bobrisky, now relationship counsellor, has new advice for ladies

At first we all thought Bobrisky was just sticking to beauty lifestyles, social media presence and his constant philanthropic roles, especially promising cash gifts to ladies he loves and supports; the male Barbie has now shown a new path he might be threading in the new year; a relationship counsellor.

As the year unveiled, the cross-dresser started posting briefs on what to do in relationships from her large ‘stream of experiences’.

Bobrisky in his recent video which was posted during the week, said girls should avoid men that would not send them money before asking for their phone numbers. She said it was high time ladies started to be with their types of men.

Bobrisky said: “Today’s class is very simple and short. If any guy wants your number this year, please push him your account number first. If he cannot send you money first, please let him move to the next girl, you don’t have time. If you want my type, please send me money. Most of you complain that a girl smells, because you are sending the money to the wrong girls. Send money to high class girls. So, this year, girls, look for money not time wasters.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month.

Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday.