Bobrisky falls victim of online romance scam, loses $990

Popular crossdresser Bobrisky recently revealed that he fell victim to a romance scam, losing $990 to a fraudster posing as a potential lover.

On his Instagram page, Bobrisky shared that the scammer had been chatting with him for several months, initially claiming to live in the United States before saying he had relocated to Canada.

Bobrisky disclosed that the individual frequently called him, gradually gaining his trust and presenting himself as someone genuinely interested in a romantic relationship.

Bobrisky said he was taken aback by the betrayal, admitting that he never imagined he would become a victim of such deception. “I never thought in my life I would be a client to anybody,” he wrote.

According to him, the scammer’s ploy was exposed after a woman from the U.S. reached out to him for an advertisement and asked to pay a deposit via CashApp. Bobrisky, not having a CashApp account, turned to the man he had been speaking with for help.

“I asked this guy talking to me, and he said he would give me his own. As soon as he got the money, he blocked me immediately,” he said.

Bobrisky also shared screenshots of their chats and a photo of the alleged scammer on his Instagram page, warning his followers to be cautious and not fall prey to similar tactics.

