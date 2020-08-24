Court arraigns boat owner over drowning of 12 passengers in Lagos

Lagos State has arraigned Elebiju Happiness, owner of the boat involved in the boat capsize that led to the drowning of 12 passengers before the State High Court, in Ikeja.

Elebiju Happiness was arraigned on ten count charges before Justice Oyefeso’s Court.

The sinking occurred in the waterfront community of Ilashe in July 2020.

The government blamed the incident on overcrowding and illegal activities of boat operators.

Arraigning the defendant, the Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, said that the defendant is being arranged on involuntary manslaughter charges.

However, Elebiju Happiness pleaded not guilty to all the ten count charges.

Following his plea, Mrs Adeyemi urged the court to remand the defendant in prison custody while stating that the state is ready to open trial.

She informed the court that there are two witnesses in court ready to testify against the defendant.

In a counter-reaction, the defence counsel urged the court to grant him time to prepare for trial, arguing that he was just served this morning in court.

After entertaining submission of counsels, Justice Josephine Oyefeso adjourned till Thursday this week, August 27 for the commencement of trial and ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison custody.

