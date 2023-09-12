The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen on Tuesday called for review of the operational standards of Nigerian waterways as part of measures aimed at safeguarding the lives of boat operators and passengers.

Hon. Abbas who gave the charge via a statement issued in Abuja, expressed sadness by the recent boat accidents across the country, killing tens of people.

Reacting specifically to the incidents in Adamawa and Niger, Speaker Abbas called for collective efforts by both the government and the boat operators towards safeguarding the lives and properties on Nigerian waterways.

On Friday night, several people reportedly died after a boat capsized at Njuwa Lake, Rugange Village in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Later on Sunday, a boat boarded by over 100 passengers in Mokwa LGA of Niger State reportedly capsized, killing 30 of the passengers.

Again on Monday, a boat accident reportedly occurred in Kwatan Mallam Adamu, Gurin Village, in Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa State, killing over 10 persons.

The Speaker condemned a situation where water transportation, which serves as an alternative to road and rail for the movement of people and goods, was now recording mishaps.

Speaker Abbas, therefore urged relevant authorities to consider a review of the operational standards, while seeking strict adherence to all safety measures by both the boat operators and the passengers.

The Speaker, while praying for the repose of the lost souls, commiserated with the families of the victims, the people, and the government of Niger and Adamawa States over the unfortunate incidents.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

36 states get N1.51trn allocation in six months, says NEITI





34.5 per cent of the total N4.37 trillion crude oil revenue amounting to N1.51 trillion was shared among the 36 states of the federation between…

Inside Lagos Blue Rail Line train where comfort, pleasure, pain meet

In this report, Saturday Tribune’s TOLA ADENUBI joined the train ride from Mile 2 to…

Leaked s3x video shared without my consent, I’ll take legal action — Moyo Lawal

Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has finally broken the silence over her leaked sex video going viral on…

Why I visited K1 in Ijebu —Osupa

Fuji music star, Saheed Osupa, may have taken a bold step that may finally put an end to the age-long feud between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Seyi names worst dressed housemates

Evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has revealed two housemates that are worst dressed in…

UFC: ‘I hate losing, but…’, Adesanya breaks silence after shocking defeat

Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter Israel Adesanya has finally broken his silence over his shocking belt loss to…