…as 50 persons rescued so far – NEMA

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, on Sunday, led a Federal Government’s delegation on a condolence visit to Bayelsa State, following the tragic boat mishap that claimed several lives in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

During the visit, Vice President Shettima conveyed the condolences of President Bola Tinubu to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, and the families of the victims, assuring them of the Federal Government’s solidarity and support during the difficult period.

The delegation, which include the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, also visited survivors of the boat mishap receiving treatment at the Bayelsa Medical University Teaching Hospital in Yenagoa, where the Vice President sympathised with them and assured them of the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting their medical care and recovery.

Other dignitaries who participated in the visit included the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, among other senior government officials.

Meanwhile, the number of bodies recovered from the scene of the boat mishap has risen to 29, following the recovery of five additional bodies by the search and rescue team on Sunday, 22nd November 2026.

A total of 50 persons have also been rescued following the incident, while search and recovery operations are ongoing.

According to a statement issued by the Agency, NEMA search and rescue personnel remain on the ground, supporting ongoing operations by Bayelsa State Government and working closely with other relevant stakeholders to sustain the coordinated response.