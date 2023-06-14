Kwara state command of the Nigeria Police has given an update on the boat mishap at Egbu village in the Patigi local government area of the state, saying a total number of 103 persons died in the accident.

The report had it that the boat accident, which occurred on Monday night, had a father and his four children among the victims.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, who said on Tuesday night that other occupants of the boat survived, could not confirm the total number of passengers in the boat before the accident, while unconfirmed reports said that about 300 persons were in the boat.

He, however, said that the names of survivors would be made public as soon as they were available.

The Nigerian Tribune investigation gathered that about 50 bodies had been recovered from the incident while the incident had reportedly turned the entire local government area of the state into mourning.

It was gathered that the boat was suddenly overpowered by river waves and was smashed against a tree, leading to the boat capsizing and leaving many people dead, while others sustained varying degrees of injury.

The people were said to be returning from a marriage ceremony at a neighbouring Egboti village in Niger State.

Sources in the village also said that the deceased persons had taken off from Kpada village in Kwara state to be part of the marriage ceremony at the Egboti village in Niger state.

The sources, who gave yet-to-be-confirmed details of the incident, said that 69 persons lost their lives from Egbu village, 36 from Gakpan village and four from Kpada village in the Patigi local government area of the state.

Speaking on the development, the Etsu Patigi, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II, confirmed the story, saying that efforts were on to recover other victims of the boat mishap which he said comprised of many communities.

The communities are Ebu, Dzakan, Kpada, Kuchalu, and Sampi, he said.





Alhaji Umar said the state governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq had directed him to engage his subjects to avert future occurrences.

The Etsu Patigo also urged boat operators to avoid overloading and called on governments to assist in providing life jackets to support boat operations in the axis of the state.

Also, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has commiserated with the people of Patigi on the devastating news of the boat mishap.

The statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said that the boat, which also had people from other states on board, was travelling from Egboti in Niger State en route to Kpada in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

“The Governor is sad to receive reports of the boat accident involving several people, particularly residents of Ebu, Dzakan, Kpada, Kuchalu, and Sampi — all in Patigi.

“The Governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the people of these communities and those from other states. He prays to Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the victims.

“The Governor, meanwhile, continues to monitor the rescue efforts already mounted since Monday night in search of possible survivors.

He commends the alertness of the Etsu Patigi His Royal Highness Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II and other local government authorities for the efforts to save as many people as possible who may have survived the mishap.”

