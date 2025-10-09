‘Boardroom guru’, Tinubu mourns Christopher Kolade

… says he was exceptionally brilliant, diligent

President Bola Tinubu has praised the good deeds and exceptional human qualities of renowned broadcaster and businessman, Christopher Kolade.

Describing him as a “boardroom guru”, Tinubu, in a tribute he personally signed, said he received with “profound sadness” the news of the death of the “inimitable Dr Christopher Kolade”, saying that he was “one of Nigeria’s intellectual treasures.”

The former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and respected elder statesman died on October 8, at the age of 92.

In his tribute, the President wrote, “Dr Kolade, 92, was a custodian of our enterprise history, especially concerning corporate governance and human resources management. He was a principal figure in reputable institutions like the Lagos Business School.

“He was among the finest of men. He was exceptionally brilliant, statesmanly, diligent, and had unimpeachable integrity.

“Dr Kolade was not only a boardroom icon, serving as one-time chief executive and chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, but he was also a patriot and an uncompromising advocate of transparency and accountability in governance.

He served Nigeria dutifully, with honesty and great dedication. From working as a colonial-era education officer to serving as Nigeria’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom and director-general of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, Dr Kolade left ineffaceable stamps of distinction in every endeavour, whether in the boardroom, on panels, or public office.

“I recall his many humanitarian interventions through the Christopher Kolade Foundation, especially his support for sickle cell patients, a cause to which he donated a chunk of his earnings.

“Dr Kolade’s passing is agonising, yet we must celebrate his life and legacy. He lived an exemplary life and immortalised himself in his uncommon service to our nation and humanity.

“He will remain an inspiration for us and for many generations. He was a representation of the true Nigerian, selfless and resilient. May God Almighty, whom he served so faithfully, grant him eternal rest.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

