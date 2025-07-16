Bo Bragason, Benjamin Ainsworth star in ‘Legend of Zelda’

Nintendo and Sony have officially announced the lead stars of their upcoming live-action Legend of Zelda film.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed that Bo Bragason will portray Princess Zelda, while Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will take on the iconic role of Link.

The announcement was accompanied by what appeared to be first-look photos of both actors in costume.

“This is Miyamoto. I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san,” read the post on Nintendo’s official X account. “I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen.”

Bo Bragason, an English actor, is known for roles in BBC One’s Three Girls and The Jetty, as well as Disney+’s Renegade Nell. She also starred in the vampire comedy film The Radleys, directed by Euros Lyn.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, also from the UK, voiced the title character in Robert Zemeckis’ live-action Pinocchio and played Miles in Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor.

He currently stars in the Canadian comedy series Son of a Critch and recently appeared in an episode of Netflix’s The Sandman.

Directed by Wes Ball, known for The Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the film adaptation is now scheduled to hit theaters on May 7, 2027, following a delay from its original March release “for production reasons,” as Miyamoto previously explained.

Miyamoto and Avi Arad are producing the film. Following the massive success of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. Movie, expectations are high for The Legend of Zelda to become another major hit—this time for Sony Pictures.

