BNXN, PSquare, Diamond Platnumz, Focalistic headline Afrobeats Music Festival 2022 in Canada

‘It’s getting closer’ is the popular saying on the lips of many who love and appreciate the Afrobeats Music Festival which will hold in Canada this year in August.

With plans being perfected to host one of the biggest musical festival of excellence to pioneers of Afrobeats, top African music stars are said to be revving for the big day, August 19 & 21, 2022 in Toronto.

After months of talks and planning, the festival organisers have confirmed that the festival will play host to many African music legends on one of the biggest stages ever.

With PSqaure, Diamond Platinumz, BNXN, Focalistic among other top music DJs such as DJ Neptune, DJ BIG N taking care of music, to be hosted by Do2dtun (the energy god).

Speaking about the event, Dami Adenuga, the team lead of the festival in Nigeria and founder of DAW Empire, said “We are already looking forward to one of the biggest music concerts you can ever imagine. All plans are being perfected and smoothen out for us to have a big day. Right now, we are making adequate plans to get everybody to Toronto, Canada to have them settled down well ahead of time”, he added.

Two Afrobeats enthusiasts will also be walking home with the sum of $1000. The first winner takes $700 while the second pockets $300 on July 30.





