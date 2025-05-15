BNB Eyes Breakout, SHIB Ready to Soar, But Unstaked’s AI Presale Might Just Be the Game-Changer for 2025 Gains! Here’s Why

The crypto market is heating up, with BNB eyeing a breakout at $653.5 and potentially reaching $700, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) has broken major trendlines and could surge by another 124% by May.

But amid all the market chatter, Unstaked is focused on building real, functional infrastructure. Its AI-powered agents, already integrated with Telegram and X, are set to hit the ground running once launched. These agents earn rewards based on real, verifiable actions, tracked through Unstaked’s Proof of Intelligence system.

With the presale in stage 12 and tokens priced at just $0.008997, Unstaked is offering genuine, on-chain utility, something very few trending tokens can claim right now.

Binance Coin Set for Bullish Breakout

Binance Coin (BNB) is approaching a critical point as it nears a descending resistance line, a setup that often leads to big price shifts. Right now, BNB is hovering around $610, testing the top of a descending wedge formation.

If BNB can close above this level, particularly clearing the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement at $653.5, it could trigger a bullish breakout, with targets ranging from $700 to $792 in the near future.

The RSI on the daily chart is showing positive momentum without getting into overbought territory, leaving room for BNB to climb higher. Investors should keep a close eye on these levels—if the breakout happens, it could mark the start of a strong upward move for BNB.

Shiba Inu Eyes 124% Surge: Is $0.00003 Realistic?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recently broken past two major descending trendlines that have held its price back since 2024. This breakout is catching the attention of analysts, who are predicting a potential 124% surge, with a target price of $0.00003 by May 2025.

Currently trading at $0.00001373, SHIB has shown impressive resilience, even amidst challenges like a significant token sell-off by hackers. On top of that, the SHIB ecosystem is gaining strength, with the daily burn rate soaring by over 1,500%, which is reducing the circulating supply and could help push the price higher.

For investors, keeping an eye on the resistance level between $0.0000142 and $0.0000145 is key. A breakout above this level could confirm the bullish trend, potentially sending SHIB toward its price target.

Unstaked: The AI Workforce Redefining Web3!

Unstaked isn’t just talking about possibilities, it’s actively building tools that Web3 teams can plug in right now. At its core, Unstaked is developing the first-ever decentralised AI operations layer for Web3. It’s giving communities, DAOs, and apps the ability to deploy smart agents to automate key tasks like onboarding new members, moderating chats, scheduling events, and handling outreach, all with zero manual input.

What makes Unstaked stand out in the crowded AI space? It’s all about execution. While many projects are stuck in the realm of vague “AI-as-a-service” concepts, Unstaked is already delivering actionable, autonomous performance.

With its top crypto presale in Stage 12 and a price of just $0.008997, interest is exploding. Unstaked raised over $2 million in just 48 hours, pushing the presale total past $6 million. The buzz is real. DAOs are already testing out use cases, community engagement is growing, and more buyers are jumping in early.

This isn’t a project waiting for the future, it’s launching as an essential part of the Web3 ecosystem. Unstaked is the most active, real-world AI opportunity in the crypto space today. The chance to get in early is still there, but it won’t last long.

Final Thoughts

While BNB’s price action might soon break through resistance and Shiba Inu (SHIB) could see a jump if it clears $0.0000145, both are still riding the waves of market sentiment. Unstaked, however, is taking a different path. It’s building a decentralised AI workforce where agents already perform real-world tasks like onboarding and moderating communities.

These agents are rewarded based on their actual output, thanks to the Proof of Intelligence (POI) system, no fluff, just pure performance. Currently in stage 12 of its presale at just $0.008997, Unstaked is already a fully functional, real utility for Web3 growth, offering real value to investors right from the start.

