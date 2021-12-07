BN ceramic workers appeal to Kogi govt over alleged intimidation by youth group

National Union of Chemical Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees has appealed to the Kogi State government to urgently restrain Pan African United Youths Development Network from alleged plans to destabilise activities of BN Ceramic in the state.

Comrade Abdulkadir Adamu, the branch chairman of the union made the appeal during a press conference at the premises of BN Ceramic Industry Nigeria Limited in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

He lamented that on January 20, 2021, the group, led by the duo of Habib Mohammed from Nigeria and Yara Yara from Guinea invaded the company with security agents and forced their way into the factory on the pretence of courtesy visit to the management of the company.

He stated that their action on that fateful day caused panic and apprehension at the premises of the company which resulted in abrupt closure of the factory as a result of threat to lives of the workers and Chinese expatriates in the company.

According to him , the action of Habib Mohammed, Yara Yara and others, if not checked urgently by government and relevant agencies, is capable of scaring away investors and investments into Kogi State and Nigeria at large.

“It is evidently clear that one of the greatest challenges Nigeria is passing through today is the issue of unemployment that has partly paved ways for the current insecurity in the country.

“BN Ceramic, aside its social corporate responsibilities often rendered to the host communities and their prompt payment of taxes to government, the company has created over 1,000 jobs for Nigerian youths who ordinarily could have been in an already saturated labour market or indulging in social vices.

“Therefore, for a group that claims to be a vanguard for youth development to forcefully invade, threaten and trespass into a production factory without any authorisation from government or relevant agencies and backed by security operatives in a gestapo manner leaves much to be desired.

“We are not management, but it has become imperative for us to cry out because the activities of this group tagged “Pan African United Youths Development Network” have continued unabated with recent Youtube video circulating around creating an impression that they are fighting for our welfare when in actual fact they are seeking to destroy our means of livelihood, “ he stated.

While also appealing to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to wade into the behaviour of the group, Comrade Adamu warned the group to stop using the workers of the company as a shield to achieve its motives, saying the group does not have legal stand to fight for the staff of the company.

