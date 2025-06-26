Blulyt drops infectious new anthem ‘Shak’a Wena’

South African rising star Blulyt (Nonofang Disetlhe) is officially in her main character era with the release of her brand-new single, “Shak’a Wena” produced by Teez Smart, out now on all major platforms.

Released under Nigeria’s buzzing new record label Pond Entertainment, Shak’a Wena is a vibrant, high energy track that blends infectious beats with Blulyt’s signature smooth vocals and commanding presence. The song’s title, which translates loosely to “shake yourself”, is a bold invitation to break free, dance hard, and live unapologetically.

“Shak’a Wena is about movement physically, emotionally, spiritually,” says Blulyt. “It’s that nudge to stop shrinking, to own your space, your vibe, your freedom.”

Rooted in Afro-pop but layered with elements of Amapiano and global pop energy, the track marks a significant moment for Blulyt and her label. It’s a sound that’s proudly African but globally relevant, built for clubs, festivals, and late night drives alike.

“This release is just the beginning,” says a rep from Pond Entertainment. “Blulyt is the future of cross continental African sound. ‘Shak’a Wena’ is her first step into the global spotlight and she’s ready.”

With Shak’a Wena, Blulyt isn’t just introducing a single, she’s launching a movement. Her unique blend of style, confidence, and vocal versatility is quickly setting her apart in an industry hungry for something new and real.

Whether you’re turning up the volume on a weekend vibe or looking for that one song to lift your spirit, Shak’a Wena delivers exactly what the title promises: energy, empowerment, and that irresistible urge to move.

Listen to “Shak’a Wena” now on all streaming platforms.