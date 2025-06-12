Blueprints for Value Creation — A Bold New Companion for Nigeria’s Next Generation of Innovators

A new book making waves in Nigeria’s innovation landscape has been hailed as “a toolkit for change-makers” and a must-have for every innovator and aspiring innovator across sectors. Titled Blueprints for Value Creation: A Story-Driven Guide to Innovation Mastery, the book was unveiled yesterday in Abuja by author and innovation strategist Dr. Obichi Obiajunwa, during a celebration of his 40th birthday.

The official book reviewer, Engr. Betty Ugona, Pioneer Chief Innovation Officer at NNPC Limited, described the work as “an indispensable guide for professionals, entrepreneurs, and institutional leaders seeking to turn ideas into impact.”

Innovation That Is Grounded, Practical, and Human

The book, structured as a blend of practical tools and story-rich insights, takes readers on a journey through the heart of purposeful innovation. Far from being another technical manual, Blueprints for Value Creation offers a narrative approach that demystifies complex concepts and makes them applicable to local and global challenges.

According to Engr. Ugona, the strength of the book lies in its practical relevance and ethical clarity—qualities often missing in current innovation literature.

“This book is more than content; it is a compass,” she remarked during the launch. “It simplifies the language of innovation while elevating its purpose.”

A Chapter-by-Chapter Blueprint for Impact

In her foreword, Ugona highlighted the book’s ability to distill innovation into digestible, actionable parts.

● Chapter 1 begins with a powerful real-world example: the integration of tuberculosis and COVID-19 case-finding—illustrating how visionary leadership can produce collaborative, life-saving solutions during crisis.

● Chapters 2 to 4 explore the types of innovation—incremental, breakthrough, transformative—and introduce practical methodologies like Design Thinking and TRIZ. These chapters offer readers the mental models needed to reframe problems and explore bold possibilities.

● Chapters 5 to 9 dive into developing and scaling solutions, with the use of Lean Startup principles, MVP development, and real-world examples like MAKO’s urban mobility solution in Lagos, and Emeka Couture’s international expansion.

● Chapters 10 to 14 focus on innovation management, ethics, and sustainability, featuring institutional case studies like Addis General Hospital and Starlight Academy, emphasizing how values-based leadership can drive lasting transformation.

A Toolkit, Not Just a Text

What sets Blueprints for Value Creation apart is its versatility. Whether you’re in healthcare, education, technology, or policy, the book provides a structured yet flexible framework for identifying problems, developing ideas, and scaling them sustainably.

“It equips you to not just build things, but to build what matters—and build it well,” said Ugona.

The inclusion of tools like stakeholder mapping canvases, innovation readiness templates, and value proposition checklists makes this work as much a workbook as it is a reflective guide.

Designed for African Contexts, Relevant to Global Goals

Dr. Obiajunwa, a trained medical doctor who transitioned into global innovation leadership, writes from experience and cultural insight. His background shapes the book’s strong ethical foundation, deep respect for local realities, and a call to align innovation with human-centered and sustainable principles.

By weaving stories with strategy, and frameworks with empathy, Blueprints for Value Creation becomes a rare hybrid of academic rigor, practical insight, and personal reflection.

A Timely Contribution to National and Continental Growth

As Nigeria and other African nations seek to leapfrog development constraints, this book provides a much-needed blueprint for building solutions that are viable, ethical, and scalable.

“Whether you’re an early-stage entrepreneur, a government official, or a university lecturer, this book should be in your library,” Engr. Ugona concluded.

Availability

The book is now available in print and will soon be distributed across academic institutions, innovation hubs, and entrepreneurial networks. Plans are underway for a nationwide tour and virtual masterclasses based on the book’s key principles.

For a nation on the cusp of transformation, Blueprints for Value Creation delivers exactly what its title promises—a masterclass in building what matters.