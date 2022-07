​Blue economy will alleviate poverty, create jobs — Prof Falaye

THE concept of the blue economy strategy has been described as one that will help in alleviating poverty in Africa and creating wealth and jobs, while also strengthening the institutional capacities of agencies for effective growth and development.

This was the highlight of the valedictory lecture and book presentation, organized in honour of Professor Augustine Eyiwunmi Falaye, who also marked his 70th birthday on June 25, 2022, at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

The lecture has as its title, “Jewels in the Blue Economy: Lenses on Aquaculture and Fisheries capacity building in aquaculture, fish nutrition and environmental management.”

The blue economy strategy was developed in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2018 with the vision to achieve a sustainable economy that is inclusive and significantly contributes to the growth and transformation of Africa.

The concept is also predicated on the creation of institutional linkages, giving social considerations, including gender, food and water security, poverty alleviation, wealth and job creation.





It will also strengthen the institutional capacities of agencies for effective growth and development of blue economy-related functions in the continent.

Falaye, who has successfully supervised more than 100 undergraduate projects, over 50 Masters dissertations and 24 PhD thesis, said, “As a professor after 25 years and 40 years as a lecturer, I am exiting today and very grateful to God. My deep search in the wealth of knowledge revealed to me that the first point of entry of fish into the equation of divine creation, according to the Holy Bible, was in Genesis 1:21.”

He said having researched on utilisation of unconventional feedstuff for improved fish performance and profitability, Nigeria can develop its brackish water potential for fish farming and production.

Falaye, for four decades, has contributed to scholarship in the areas of aquaculture, fish nutrition and sustainable fisheries and environmental development, all within the context of the blue economy.