Blood Covenant: Why we shot movie on money rituals— Producer

A Veteran Producer and Co-founder of Inkblot Productions, Chinaza Onuzo has explained that the Blood Covenant movie was produced in order to leverage the power of storytelling to demonstrate to young Nigerians and the society the despicable trend of money rituals.

Speaking exclusively to Tribune Online on Saturday afternoon, Chinaza said such a movie is germane at a time when there has been a rise in cases of money rituals.

“We wanted to leverage the power of storytelling to demonstrate to young Nigerians and the society at large, how damaging this despicable trend, in a time where there has been a rise in cases of money rituals, can be,” said, co-founder of Inkblot Productions.

“That’s why we tasked writer Chiemaka Osagwu and director Fiyin Gambo to bring the tale of The Blood Covenant to life,” he said.

Gambo said he could not have asked for a bigger platform with which to make this all-important movie, describing the movie as truly a dream project considering the message.

“From the message it is trying to pass across, through the intensity of the script and working with the amazing cast, this is truly a dream project for me.

“I cannot wait for all Nigerians to see this important and timely story,” Fiyin said.

“The Blood Covenant”, a gripping tale of the evils of money rituals, which also tackles societal tropes such as greed, peer pressure, and corruption, is set to hit all cinemas nationwide on Friday, April 15, 2022.

The film was produced by Chinaza Onuzo and Zulumoke Oyibo with Maryann Eziekwe serving as co-producer.

The Blood Covenant follows the lives of Eddy, Jite, and Tunde, three ambitious young men in their late twenties struggling to make it in life. Tired of being looked down upon, they embark on a relentless quest for the high life, chasing easy money, fast cars, and fame; willing to do whatever it takes no matter what it costs them.

The film stars Tobi Bakre, Shawn Faqua, and Uzor Arukwe as the three young men and features stand-out performances from a powerful ensemble cast including Erica Nlewedim, Alexx Ekubo, Omowunmi Dada, Shalewa Ashafa, Chimezie Imo, and others.

The Blood Covenant is yet another collaboration with Film One Entertainment and the CEO Moses Babatope had this to say about the film. “Audiences the world over will be blown away by the film. It tackles one of the biggest scourges of our time but does it in an entertaining and compelling way.”