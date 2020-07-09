Blocking of waterways with dirt may cause flooding, APC chieftain warns

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Hon. Oyintiloye Olatunbosun has urged the residents of the state to desist from dumping refuse on the waterways, saying engaging in such act portends danger.

The ex-lawmaker in a statement in Osogbo stated that the fact that Osun is listed among flood-prone states as captured for 2020 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) as released by the Nigeria Hydrological Agency (NIHSA), is a warning to the residents to desist from blocking water channels with dirt.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker representing Obokun State Constituency, warned that the act of dumping refuse on waterways is disastrous to the general wellbeing of the people, especially during the raining season.

Oyintiloye said, “Some local government areas in the state have been listed among highly probable flood risk areas, while eleven local governments have been considered to be probable flood risk areas. With this, we have to be extra careful to prevent the impending calamity.”

He noted that the predictions should be enough warning for the residents of the state to take responsibility in dealing with every form of environmental degradation and equally key to the resolve of the state government to obliterate every form of environmental disaster.

He advised the government to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that every form of environmental degradation is prevented and remain steadfast in its quest to prevent loss of lives and property to flooding.

Oyintiloye also commended the Adegboyega Oyetola- led administration for clearing water channels through dredging, developmental control, construction of drainage and environmental protection education, which he said had assisted in limiting effects of climate change-induced problems confronting the state.

The statement read in parts, “Proactive steps of massive desilting of drains, clearing of culverts with identification of black spots as the state prepares fully for heavy rains, are equally not left out.

“Strategic repositioning of the Osun Waste Management Agency (OWMA), for an effective and resourceful waste management programme towards the elimination of refuse in the state is one of the efforts on the part of the government.

“Beloved residents of the state should equally cultivate the habit of placing their gathered refuse at the ‘jersey barrier or wall’ of the road for easy access to them by the OWMA.

“Health officers across the state are equally charged to live up to their responsibilities by keeping their searchlight on environmental pollution as perpetrated by the people.

“With the support of the people in the state, the government through the ministry of environment and we will definitely succeed in cleaning wastes indiscriminately dumped or carefully kept in different parts of the state and the residents will live in a safe environment even in the middle of heavy rain.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE