Best Altcoins for Next Bull Run: BlockDAG’s GLOBAL LAUNCH Shines as ADA, SOL, & TIA Join 2025’s Top List!

The race to join the ranks of the best altcoins for next bull run is heating up as July 2025 nears. With crypto markets evolving fast, projects are competing not only on technology but on delivering real utility and adoption.

Cardano is steering a $1.2 billion treasury to strengthen its ecosystem, Solana boasts transaction speeds exceeding 65,000 TPS, and Celestia’s modular architecture is attracting over 20 rollups eager for scalable solutions. These innovations are reshaping blockchain’s possibilities.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG (BDAG) is making major waves with more than 2 million users, a massive GLOBAL LAUNCH, and a 100 million-coin airdrop designed to educate and engage its growing community. Read on to discover why these projects could shine brightest in the next market rally.

1. BlockDAG (BDAG): Bold Strategy Eyes Top Spot in Next Bull Run

BlockDAG (BDAG) is emerging as one of the best altcoins for next bull run, driven by a clear focus on user engagement and practical technology. A key part of its strategy is a 100 million-coin airdrop designed to do more than simply hand out tokens. Users earn rewards by completing tasks in the X1 Miner App and live Testnet, such as setting up wallets and testing transactions, giving them real experience with the platform’s features.

This hands-on approach has already attracted over 2 million users to the X1 app. Beyond mining, these users participate in social and referral programs that help spread awareness and deepen community involvement. BlockDAG aims to ensure its community is knowledgeable and actively engaged rather than passive holders.

Financially, BlockDAG shows solid momentum, with $326 million raised and 23.4 billion coins sold. Its GLOBAL LAUNCH release includes a compelling offer, where users can unlock the $0.0016 price until August 11, creating a sense of urgency for those eyeing early entry before the next market rally takes off!

2. Cardano (ADA): Treasury Move Poised for Next Surge

Analysts highlight Cardano’s (ADA) evolving “sovereign fund” strategy, using its $1.2 billion treasury to buy assets like Bitcoin and stablecoins, as a key medium-term catalyst. This innovative plan could reduce price volatility and strengthen confidence, making ADA stand out among its peers. As a result, many consider ADA one of the best altcoins for next bull run due to its proactive financial management.

Additionally, Cardano continues building its ecosystem, integrating with tools like Brave Wallet and embracing Bitcoin Ordinals. These integrations expand ADA’s utility and reach. If implemented successfully, its treasury strategy could help ADA break into new price ranges, possibly reaching several dollars as user interest in structured crypto treasuries grows.

3. Solana (SOL): Scalable Speed Sparks Developer Frenzy

Solana’s (SOL) reputation for lightning-fast and ultra-low-cost transactions, handling over 65,000 TPS with near-zero fees, is drawing developers in large numbers. Recent infrastructure upgrades like Firedancer and launches such as the Solana Saga 2 smartphone enhance ecosystem credibility. Given these advances, many experts rank SOL as one of the best altcoins for next bull run.

Beyond speed, Solana is cementing adoption across real-world use cases. Its NFT marketplace, Solana Pay, and mobile-first approach are gaining traction with major brands and users. As performance and stability continue improving, SOL is seeing rising wallet activity and institutional developer interest, positioning it strongly for sustained growth during the next crypto upswing.

4. Celestia (TIA): Modular Leap Sets Stage for Web3 Expansion

Celestia (TIA) is pioneering modular blockchain design by separating consensus from execution, enabling independent rollups to leverage its secure data availability layer. This approach reduces complexity and lowers costs for new chains, positioning Celestia among the best altcoins for next bull run due to its foundational role in scaling.

The project has attracted over 20 rollups, with upcoming features like Blobstream and Cosmos SDK integration enhancing appeal. These tools open the door for customizable and efficient Web3 applications. As more developers embrace modular blockchains, TIA’s value proposition strengthens, driving anticipation that it could serve as the infrastructure backbone of the next decentralized internet wave.

Quick Recap

Cardano is betting big on a $1.2 billion treasury to boost stability and new integrations, while Solana’s 65,000 TPS speeds and fresh upgrades like Firedancer are keeping developers hooked. Celestia is rewriting blockchain design with over 20 rollups exploring its modular architecture, signaling major changes for Web3. These projects each bring powerful innovations that could shape the next crypto wave.

BlockDAG, on the other hand, has already drawn over 2 million users through its X1 Miner App and is fueling excitement with a 100 million-coin airdrop. Its GLOBAL LAUNCH release and $0.0016 entry make BDAG one of the best altcoins for the next bull run to watch closely.

