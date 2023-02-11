Michael Ovat – Awka

An 80-year-old blind man was on Friday, set ablaze as soldiers invaded Anaku community in Ayamelum local government area of Anambra, in revenge for their missing colleague.

Over 500 houses were either set ablaze or had their glass windows and doors smashed.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Anaku and its neighbouring Omor community have been having a protracted land dispute which had defied all efforts by government to resolve.

It was not clear how soldiers got involved in the latest clash, but it was gathered that one of the soldiers sent there to make peace got missing, prompting his colleagues to descend heavily on the community.

Five trucks with soldiers patrolling the area and their presence scared the few people remaining in the community who took to their heels on sighting them.

There is hardly a family that is not affected by the latest arson in Anaku.

As at yesterday, many people were still packing their things out of the town and relocating to other communities.

The actual number of casualties is yet to be ascertained because the community is deserted, However, eyewitnesses narrated their experiences.

One of the youths who braved the situation to remain in the community said: “Onuorah Akunesi was dragged out of his house and the house set at ablaze. He is still missing.

“Anaku Town Hall was also burnt. The entire community had fled to Nando in Anambra East LGA, Awkuzu in Oyi LGA, while many ran to Onitsha. Many of our people are now hanging around community squares in those communities.

“We thought the soldiers came to make peace, but we found them burning our houses and property. All the men in the community have fled. We just come into the village to harvest cassava and go back.





“In fact, some of the houses were still burning and many people were seen packing their household property they could salvage. There was fear everywhere. The entire community is completely deserted. Shrines were also not spared as many of them were burnt”.

Mrs Chidozie Ikpo was shot and her body was brought into her house and set ablaze. She was still burning as at yesterday.

An 80-year-old blind man, Egwuatu Nonyelu, who was a carpenter before he lost his sight was shot in his house and set ablaze.

Ojadi Blessing Ifeoma, a community leader was crying uncontrollably following the burning of the community’s skill acquisition center with all the equipment contained therein.

She said: “We have issues with Omor people and surprisingly, the Army came here and started burning houses and property. This skills acquisition centre was established and equipped by the wife of former Governor Willie Obiano, Ebelechukwu Obiano. See how the magnificent building was razed down. As it stands the training in the centre has stopped.

“Twenty sewing machines, 60 computers, many hairdressing equipment, soap-making machines, and confectionery-making machines were reduced to ashes.

“The community has been deserted and soldiers are still patrolling the area. Houses that were not burnt had their glass windows smashed. A woman who recently packed into her newly completed house had her house and her property burnt.”

Mr Titus Amamchukwu Izuogu said the arsonists asked about his children and when he told them that they were not living in the village, they ordered him out of the house and in his presence, they set it ablaze after searching all the rooms in the house.

He said: “I suspect that the soldiers were brought by our neighboring community, Omor, which has been having land dispute with us.

“Before the soldiers came, we had a confrontation with Omor people and we pushed them to our boundary. The next thing was that the soldiers came fully armed.

“We thought they came to make peace, not knowing they came to fight us. All the houses in Umerah, Ikenga and Umuri villages were burnt. Three people in my village were killed during the mayhem. The Anaku – Omor land dispute has lasted for decades and after every resolution, our neighbours refused to keep to the terms of the agreement.

“The statement I made on this matter at zone 13 Police, Ukpo is still there when we were arrested. The way Omor people are fighting us is the way they are fighting their other neighbours in Igbakwu, Umumbo and Anaku.”

