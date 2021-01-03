Blessedup Ademide kicks off the year with ‘Shante’

7th Slime act, Jeffery Egenti, better known as Blessedup Ademide, has kicked off the year on a big note with his new single, ‘Shante’.

The fast-rising music star says he is looking forward to positive comments and reactions from fans about the song even as he adds that he remains one of the artistes to watch out for this year.

Blessedup Ademide known for several songs like ‘Rewind’ and ‘Oshey’, emerged as one of the promising music acts in 2020 as this feat positioned him in the right place among his contemporaries, especially after he released those singles.

Unveiling his new single titled ‘Shante’ with simple, yet irresistible Afrobeat and Pop Rhymes, the singer promised music lovers a great sound, adding that he has never gone wrong with his sounds.

“I know people love my sound and are always looking forward to what I want to release. I feel great about what is coming in the New Year and I can’t wait to unleash my songs and new videos as the year unfolds.”

