Blessed Bomode-Oku Society hailed for using culture, age-long tradition to enhance development

The Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Iperu Akesan Development Association (IADA), Ogun State, Mr Olusola Idowu, has called on political leaders to search their conscience and see if they are truly serving the nation, just as they promised to do while seeking for votes of the electorate in 2023.

Idowu said this while speaking to journalists during the 60th anniversary of Blessed Bomode Oku Society, a traditional age-group of Iperu-Remo, as well as the inauguration of the multimillion naira multipurpose hall built by the group to mark the anniversary.

The BoT chairman also charged Nigerians to abstain from acts capable of causing division, just as he said that the progress of the country is tied to its unity and togetherness in spite of its diverse tribes and ethnic.

While hailing the age-group’s commitment to using culture and age-long held tradition to enhance the socio-economic development of Iperu-Remo community, Idowu affirmed that one other salient lesson to learn from the group is that the strength to be a country lies in togetherness.

“It is so uncommon to have a group like this that has been together for 60 years. It comprises professionals, like the immediate past and the first female Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Oluwatoyin Madein.

“We equally have among them the artisans like bricklayers, carpenters, successful traders, among others and they have all been together for 60 years without any recourse.

“The lesson for us even as a nation and society is to cherish our diversity in unity because there is a lot of positivity in unity and in this, we can achieve a lot just like this age group.

“This group, having stayed together for 60 year,s has been able to achieve this magnificent hall, which may even be the first of its kind in Remoland. So we can do a lot more in togetherness and this is the lesson for us all to take away from this event,” Idowu said.

While congratulating the society, Idowu urged them not to rest on their oars but build on their past success and continue to add value to the nation’s development.

Mrs Madein emphasised the need for people to always identify with their roots as it encourages bonding and opportunities to also impact on one’s immediate environment and community.

Madein said that the age group which comprises people born between 1964 and 1965 will continue to rally support for one another and champion other initiatives that will further aid the socio-economic development of the community.

President of the group, Mr Tajudeen Amusa, said that the age group was set up for them by their mothers for the children that were born between 1964 and 1965 and that they later took over the running of the age grade having reached adulthood.

He pledged that the group will continue to prioritise unity, togetherness and above all selfless service that can uplift of their communities.

Former Majority Leader of Ogun State House of Assembly, Olusola Sonuga also commended the group for committing their hard earned resources to a project that is unarguably the first to have ever been done by an age group in Remoland.

Meanwhile, some members were honoured with chieftaincy titles and awards for their contributions towards development of the society and the community in general among whom were Mrs Kuburat Amusa (Amereya Egbe); Mrs Taobat Folorunsho (Fiwajoye Egbe); Mrs Moriamo Oyenuga (Alatunse Egbe); Chief Nosiru Oguntuyo (Seriki Egbe); Mrs Taiwo Oredipe Akadiri (Balogun-Obinrin); Mr Olalekan Sotomide (Majeobaje Egbe); Alhaja Sadilat Adesina (Ìyálóde Egbe); Alhaji Ibrahim Otutu (Balogun Egbe).

Others were Mr Ganiu Akadiri (Mayegun Egbe); Prince Adebayo Kalejaiye Ewenla (Babalaje Egbe); Mr Kayode Adebayo (Bayode Egbe); Mr Okanlawon Fadero (Fiwajoye Egbe); Alhaji Waheed Jimoh (Alatunse Egbe) and Mrs Risikat Ogunlaja (Yeye-Oge Egbe).

The awardees were Mr. Tajudeen Amusa (President); Mrs. Fausat Adesuyi (Lady President); Prince Larry Muse Gbadebo (Asiwaju Egbe); Dr. (Mrs.) Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein )Asiwaju Obinrin); Dr. (Mrs.) Pero Joke Sofowora (Iyalaje Egbe); Prince Stephen Adekalu (General Secretary/Giwa Egbe); Alhaja Sadiat ‘Lola Adesina (Lady Secretary/Iyalode) and High Chief Rasaq Oso (Olotu Asipa Egbe).

