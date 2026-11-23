*Warns that guarantees cannot compensate for poor-quality projects

FINANCIAL institutions, particularly commercial banks, have been urged to deepen their participation in blended finance arrangements and leverage credit guarantees to unlock investment opportunities across Africa, as the continent seeks to bridge its huge infrastructure and development financing gap.

Participants at a panel discussion on Scaling African Investment Through Blended Capital and Guarantees, organised by S&P, highlighted the importance of partnerships between development finance institutions, commercial banks, governments and private investors in mobilising long-term capital for projects that conventional financing arrangements consider too risky.

The discussion underscored the critical role banks could play in channelling domestic and international capital into productive sectors by working with institutions that provide guarantees and other risk-sharing instruments.

Blended finance combines public and development funding with private capital to make investments in sectors and projects that may otherwise struggle to attract commercial financing because of perceived risks, high borrowing costs or uncertain returns. For banks, the approach offers an opportunity to expand their lending portfolios, participate in larger infrastructure and development transactions and reduce their exposure to project risks through partnerships with guarantee providers.

The panellists noted that Africa’s challenge was not necessarily a shortage of available capital but the difficulty of directing existing financial resources into productive investments. They cited estimates suggesting that only about 2.5 to three per cent of financial assets could be channelled into more productive uses, pointing to the need for stronger investment structures and institutions capable of converting available capital into bankable projects.

The discussion also highlighted the enormous disparity between existing development finance commitments and the continent’s actual investment requirements. Although development finance institutions have recorded progress in mobilising private capital, the annual amount being deployed remains significantly below what Africa needs, with the financing gap running into hundreds of billions of dollars.

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For commercial banks, this shortfall presents both a challenge and an opportunity, particularly in financing infrastructure, energy, agriculture and other sectors requiring substantial long-term funding. However, participants identified the limited availability of scalable and investment-ready projects, relatively small transaction sizes and weaknesses in institutional and regulatory frameworks as major obstacles to attracting private capital. These challenges often make it difficult for banks to assess project risks, structure financing arrangements and commit funds over the long periods required for infrastructure investments.

Chinua Azubike, Chief Executive Officer of InfraCredit, stressed that guarantees cannot compensate for poor-quality projects. He emphasised that credit guarantees are not substitutes for sound credit fundamentals. Projects must be properly originated, structured and assessed for commercial viability before guarantees can make them attractive to investors. Azubike identified the limited capacity of institutions to originate, structure and develop bankable projects as a fundamental obstacle to mobilising private capital. He also noted that the institutionalisation of the regulatory framework has been an important achievement because it allows multiple guarantee providers to operate and partner with different banks.

Also, Manuel Moses, Chief Executive Officer of ATIDI, harped on the importance of strengthening institutions responsible for originating, developing and structuring viable projects, noting that effective project preparation was essential to attracting investors.

He also called attention to the need for partnerships among financial institutions and other market participants to improve the capacity to structure transactions and address market failures.

For Nigerian banks, greater participation in blended finance could provide an alternative route to financing critical sectors without bearing the entire credit and investment risks associated with long-term projects. Credit guarantees, in particular, could encourage lenders to extend financing to projects and businesses that might otherwise fall outside their conventional risk appetite. Such arrangements could also help improve the pricing of loans, attract institutional investors and support the mobilisation of pension funds and other long-term domestic savings into productive economic activities.

The panellists further emphasised that regulatory improvements and stronger institutional arrangements would be necessary to create an environment in which blended finance transactions could be replicated and scaled across African markets. They maintained that mobilising private capital remained essential to achieving sustainable economic growth, noting that no country could successfully pursue its development ambitions without access to well-functioning capital markets.

The discussions reinforced the need for African financial institutions to move beyond traditional lending models and embrace innovative financing structures that combine commercial funding with development capital and risk guarantees. For banks, the emerging opportunity lies in using these partnerships to expand access to finance, support economic diversification and participate more actively in closing Africa’s infrastructure and investment gaps.