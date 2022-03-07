Blast from the past as Sony unveils gold-plated walkman that sells for N1.9 million

Sony has unveiled a new gold-plated Walkman music player that comes with high-quality lossless audio and an eye-watering $3,200 price tag (about N1.9 million).

The gold plated, oxygen-free copper chassis on the NW-WM1ZM2 is designed to improve the overall sound quality by reducing electrical noise and promote a more ‘nuanced sound’ that matches what came from a studio, according to Sony.

There is a cheaper model, the NW-WM1AM2, still priced at a staggering $1,600 (about N900,000) with a strong aluminium alloy frame, also reducing electrical noise.

The two versions of the device are available from next month, according to Sony.

As well as the expensive metal shell, they come with wi-fi compatibility and can read mp3 files in high definition, lossless formats including Flac and Apple Lossless.

Unlike most high-end smartphones, the devices come with a port for a 3.5mm headphone jack.

They also have a five-inch touchscreen and up to 256GB of storage, which will come in handy as an Apple Lossless file is 5MB of storage per minute of music.

Inside the chassis of the more expensive of the pair, Sony used high-end braided cables to further improve the quality of the sound.

The cable runs from the amplifier in the high-end player to the balanced headphone jack. The lower-end model, the AMM2, has a simple low-resistance cable.

Sony says it built on decades of audio technology experience to create this device, including customized internal components.

The first Walkman, released in 1979 and called the TPS-L2, was also made from aluminium, although later versions used plastic.

It can play high-resolution audio files in the form of native Direct Stream Digital audio, which are sourced early in the production process, soon after mastering, to reduce the degrading from conversion and transfer over time.

According to Sony, the device can play for 30 hours non-stop if playing the high-resolution audio, or you can add another three hours if you play lower-resolution MP3 files.

