Blasphemy: Police confirm burning of 6 houses, 7 shops by irate youths in Warji, scores injured in Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command have confirmed that six houses and seven shops were on Friday evening set ablaze by irate youths while some score of persons were also injured in Katangan-Warji, headquarters of Warji LGA of Bauchi State.

A crime bulletin released by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili on Saturday contained that the violence was as a result of a blasphemous message posted on a social media by one Rhoda Jatau, 40 years old, a staff of the Medical Department of Warji Local Government.

Therefore, the State Commissioner of Police, has ordered a thorough investigation into the crisis that erupted in Warji Local Government Area.

The PPRO explained that, “On 20th May, 2022 at about 1745hrs, some irate youths set some houses and shops ablaze in a mob action.

The PPRO added that the Police have since deployed all Tactical Teams, Mobile Police Force and Rapid Response Squad (RRS) whose joint efforts brought the situation under control.

According to him, “The area is calm for now, while visibility patrols are ongoing to keep the peace.”





The Commissioner of Police appealed to the general public to be calm and go about their lawful businesses without any fear of intimidation as normalcy has been restored in the affected area.

While assuring the general public that the Police is on top of the situation, it will continue to update the Public as to the level of investigation from time to time.

“The Command would like to use this medium to reiterate the need for parents and guardians to maintain strict vigilance over the activities of their wards, particularly youths,” the PPRO added.

The Commissioner of Police also urged Religious Leaders, Community Leaders and Elders generally to always speak to youths to desist from anything that could temper with the security of their areas.

